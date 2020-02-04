Parliament Capital Management Selects PEF Services for Fund Administration

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services LLC ("PEF"), a leading fund administrator for alternative investment managers, today announced that it has been selected to provide fund administration services to Parliament Capital Management ("PCM"). PEF's experienced fund administration services team and leading-edge fund accounting platform will support PCM.

"PEF's reputation for providing exceptional service to its clients, together with innovative technology solutions that will allow us to scale, were key drivers in our decision," explained José R. Otero-Freiría, Managing Partner of Parliament Capital Management. "PEF Services' extensive experience in working with debt funds will help us focus on expanding strategic, high-value initiatives like deal sourcing and asset management, among other areas."

PEF Services is nationally recognized as one of the top Private Capital fund administrators supporting multiple fund types and investments including Buyout, Venture, Debt, Real Estate, Co-investment, SPVs, and Fund of Funds. PEF's services include Fund Accounting, Financial Reporting, Administration and Compliance, Capital Management, AML/KYC Investor Services, Treasury Services, Consulting and coordinated fulfillment of all investor deliverables.

"We are delighted that Parliament Capital Management chose to outsource fund administration to PEF and look forward to supporting their endeavors to achieve greater efficiencies while focusing on growth initiatives," said Hank Boggio, Senior Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer of PEF Services.

About Parliament Capital Management

Parliament Capital Management ("PCM") is a Puerto Rico based, minority-owned investment advisory firm specializing in direct lending and private credit. PCM targets privately held, lower middle market companies in underserved markets in Puerto Rico, the US. Virgin Islands and the United States.

About PEF Services LLC

PEF Services is the new standard in providing high-value, high-touch Fund Administration services and technology solutions that elevate operational performance to drive and support sustainable growth. Supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments, PEF has a track record of nearly 20 years in delivering cost-effective, best-in-class solutions to Funds and General Partnerships, including Buyout, Venture, Emerging Managers, Real Estate, Debt, Fund of Funds, Co-investment, SPVs and SBICs. Additionally, the firm's LP Administration Solutions Group focuses solely on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. PEF's ViewPoint™ provides clients with a purpose-built portal that delivers greater visibility and real-time access to underlying investment performance data sourced directly from the official books and records of the fund. In partnering with PEF, firms increase operational efficiency, control operating costs, improve focus on core capabilities, and gain access to experts in private capital back office operations. For more information please visit https://www.pefservices.com/.

