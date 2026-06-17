Parloa and Alvaria set to revolutionize proactive support with industry first in agentic CX

Partnership empowers enterprises to proactively engage their customers with Parloa's AI agents for CX within Alvaria's compliant outbound orchestration platform.

NEW YORK and BERLIN, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentic CX leader Parloa today announced a strategic partnership with Alvaria, the leader in compliant outbound customer engagement, to equip enterprises with AI agents that run proactive, outbound customer interactions while meeting the constantly evolving regulatory requirements of the industries and regions they operate in.

Most consumers prefer CX automation that anticipates their needs. While proactive customer engagement is a priority for many brands, regulations like the TCPA in the U.S. enforce strict rules for when and how consumers can be contacted. A single violation can cause fines, litigation, and lasting reputational damage.

Parloa and Alvaria are working together to solve this challenge.

The Combined Approach for Proactive and Compliant CX

Parloa's voice-led AI agents handle high volume conversations in more than 140 languages, while offering enterprise customers a thorough, remarkably human experience that's entirely on-brand. Alvaria provides the outbound orchestration: pacing, list management, multi-channel sequencing, and dynamic capacity management that reach the right customer at the right moment, inside the right calling window, and keep every contact defensible.

Through the partnership, Parloa becomes the first and only agentic AI provider to integrate with the Alvaria Intelligence Platform (AIP), the orchestration and compliance layer giving enterprises the flexibility to embed their preferred AI tools into the Alvaria outbound engine.

Alvaria selected Parloa after evaluating its ability to meet enterprise requirements for compliance, trust, and security, particularly in heavily regulated industries like healthcare and finance. Parloa has spent most of the past decade perfecting voice AI with conversational engineering that keeps calls natural and productive, a depth competitors only now pivoting from chat cannot match.

Executive Commentary on the Strategic Partnership

"Our customers are already running compliant outbound CX programs. They need AI to support their scaling demands for proactive outreach, but not at the risk of their brand reputation," said Michael Judd, CEO of Alvaria. "Parloa is the only agentic AI platform built for the conversation quality, language coverage, and enterprise scale our customers require. This partnership is how we bring AI-powered outbound to them without compromising compliance."

"Proactive customer engagement is the next era for agentic CX, and our partnership with Alvaria puts our customers at the forefront," said Chris Silver, CRO at Parloa. "Reaching a customer before they have to ask and resolving their needs in one conversation is how enterprises earn lasting loyalty."

Parloa supports the full lifecycle of AI agents, from design and testing to deployment and continuous optimization. Its AI Agent Management Platform (AMP) gives companies control over how AI behaves in conversations, helping ensure consistency and deepening customer relationships.

The unified solution is available now to enterprise customers worldwide.

About Parloa

Parloa empowers global enterprises to build, train and manage agentic AI solutions for premier customer experiences. Founded by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald, Parloa began with the belief that every great conversation is the start of a relationship, a principle that still guides how the company builds technology today. Leading global brands use Parloa's advanced AI agents to improve service at scale, increase customer loyalty, and unlock new revenue. Parloa employs 430 people across offices in New York, Berlin, London, San Francisco and Munich.

Parloa Press Team

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SOURCE Parloa