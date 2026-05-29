Parloa builds off $350m Series D with new partnerships, research-fueled innovation, and global expansion

NEW YORK, May. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parloa, the leading AI agent management platform for enterprise customer experience, today announced significant company milestones following a $3 billion valuation in January. Over the past five months, Parloa has accelerated its market position through new and deepened strategic global partnerships, ground-breaking research projects and product innovation, and fresh capital to scale its global footprint.

The update follows a landmark year in which Parloa surpassed $50 million in annual recurring revenue, driven by strong enterprise adoption trends, exponential growth in the US, and 150% net revenue retention.

"The customer journey has become the most foundational surface for agentic AI within the enterprise," said Malte Kosub, CEO and co-founder of Parloa. "Since day one, and especially in the last few months, we've focused on turning that potential into something revolutionary: production-proven systems that develop customer loyalty, deepen our world-class partnerships, and bolster the environment enterprises need to scale AI agents globally."

Agentic AI moves from "in theory" to infrastructure

In January, Parloa announced its $350 million Series D funding round on a $3 billion valuation, a mere seven months after its unicorn-defining Series C raise. The investment supports continued expansion across North America and Europe, as well as ongoing development of its signature Agent Management Platform (AMP), including a "build once, deploy anywhere" Agent Composition feature to supercharge not only regional agentic expansion, but what business functions these AI agents support.

Since 2023, enterprise adoption of agentic AI has soared by nearly 44%, according to research by MIT Sloan and Boston Consulting Group, while Deloitte's recent State of AI in the Enterprise report predicts three-quarters of global firms will be agentic by 2028. The market has spoken: enterprises are increasingly moving beyond pilots toward full-scale deployment of AI agents across voice and digital channels, and within unprecedented deployment timeframes.

Deepening partnerships throughout the CX ecosystem

To account for this boom in enterprise demand, Parloa has expanded its partner ecosystem with both new and extended collaborations across enterprise CX and AI infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Parloa announced its multifaceted partnership with SAP in concert with Sapphire Orlando's launch of the Autonomous Enterprise. In addition to a strategic investment in Parloa and leveraging its agentic platform for internal concierge IT support to their employees worldwide, SAP selected Parloa to bring AI agents into SAP Service Cloud to handle customer interactions with full access to business data and service processes.

The company continues to build on its partnership with Microsoft Azure, which serves as the foundation for its solution suite. In February, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gave a keynote address at the Microsoft AI Tour stop in Munich, during which Parloa appeared prominently among similarly innovative AI-native organizations.

Recently showcased by OpenAI as a premier enterprise AI implementation, Parloa's platform leverages numerous OAI models including GPT-5.4 to deliver industrial-scale voice automation, further validating the robust infrastructure and reach provided through its expanded strategic partnership with foundational model stalwarts.

Parloa has also strengthened relationships with global BPO partners like TP (Teleperformance), Concentrix and Foundever, contact center suites like Five9, and enterprise customers including HealthEquity, Allianz and Booking.com, reflecting a continued focus on large-scale, production deployments. Parloa's newly announced integration with Epic enables healthcare systems to deliver patient care with HIPAA-compliant AI agents, an example of how Parloa is serving highly regulated verticals by integrating into industry-tailored, back-office systems of record.

These partnerships are designed to solve a persistent challenge in the market: making AI agents work seamlessly within existing systems. By integrating directly into CRM, CCaaS, and backend environments, Parloa enables AI agents to take action and provide end-to-end resolution.

From solution provider to market researcher

Alongside its ecosystem growth, Parloa has introduced two new public portals aimed at accelerating how enterprises build and scale AI agents:

Parloa Innovation brings together the company's latest product advancements, including capabilities like Subtask Agents, large-scale simulation & evaluation, and developments in adaptive voice interactions. These updates focus on helping teams move from isolated pilots to systems that can scale globally and operate reliably in production, and the Innovation Center serves as a public hub during key product events, like the upcoming Spring rolling launch.

Parloa Labs provides a dedicated portal in to the research that drives innovation at Parloa, where customers, partners and enthusiasts can go behind-the-scenes on emerging approaches to agent orchestration, evaluation, and multi-agent collaboration.

In addition, Parloa recently published their State of Agentic CX report – an in-depth analysis of more than 10,000 multichannel mechanisms in enterprise customer service, as benchmarked in a first-of-its-kind, customer agent-led research journey. A followup, buyer-focused market survey establishing the Consumer Patience Index is set to publish in early June.

Continued recognition from analysts and industry

Parloa's progress continues to be recognized by leading analysts and industry bodies. The company has been included in the Established quadrant of Gartner's Voice of the Customer for Conversational AI Platforms, contributed to Forrester's "Advance Agentic AI In Insurance With Discipline, Not Hype" research, and was recognized by CB Insights as a leader in AI Companions, and Customer Service AI Agents & Copilots.

It has also received multiple industry awards, including Technology of the Year for Business Intelligent Group's Excellence in Customer Service Award, the RetailTech Breakthrough 2026 Solution of the Year, and the Enterprise AI Product of the Year by TMCnet. This "Of The Year" trio highlights both platform innovation and real-world customer impact across sectors like travel, e-commerce, and financial services.

What comes next: new offices and conference domination

This June, Parloa will take over the Vegas strip with a significant presence at the CX industry's preeminent event, Customer Contact Week, and will continue its vastly successful At The Heart of AI workshop series throughout Europe and North America.

The summer also welcomes a season of global expansion, as Parloa will soon announce a broader local presence throughout Europe and the United States – strategic epicenters of AI innovation and enterprise adoption of agentic CX.

About Parloa

Parloa empowers global enterprises to build, train and manage agentic AI solutions for premier customer experiences. Founded by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald, Parloa began with the belief that every great conversation is the start of a relationship, a principle that still guides how the company builds technology today. Leading global brands use Parloa's advanced AI agents to improve service at scale, increase customer loyalty, and unlock new revenue. Parloa employs 430 people across offices in New York, Berlin, London and Munich. To experience what's possible, visit parloa.com.

Parloa Press Team [email protected]

SOURCE Parloa