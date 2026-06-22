Parloa Study: 1 in 3 Americans Would Rather Switch Brands Than Be Put on Hold

Inaugural Parloa Consumer Patience Index finds consumers are creative at avoiding robotic customer service – and equally opinionated about what should replace it

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parloa, an agentic platform developer and global customer experience (CX) leader, today released findings from the first annual Parloa Consumer Patience Index, a commissioned study of 1,001 U.S. adults that examines how consumers experience customer service automation in 2026 and what they expect going forward.

Nearly one in three respondents said they would switch brands entirely, not because of a bad product or pricing, purely to avoid being put on hold in the future. Another 31% would sit through advertising. Nearly a quarter would set an alarm for 5 a.m. to beat the queue. And 12% would rather text an ex.

More than half surveyed experienced at least one extreme emotional reaction on a service call or chat. Post this

What the data reveals is a consumer base that has quietly developed its own workarounds for a system designed for cost-containment – not customer needs – and has begun to form clear expectations about what should come next.

"The Consumer Patience Index provides the CX industry with an independent measure of where consumers actually stand, not where brands hope they stand," said Latané Conant, chief marketing officer at Parloa. "When four out of every five consumers say service directly impacts their brand loyalty, that should sound alarms for experience strategists - especially those tasked with revenue goals."

Is patience still a virtue?

The index examined how much patience consumers extend to automated systems, and the results indicate a narrow window that most companies may not take seriously enough. More than half of respondents (55.5%) will interact with an automated system for less than three minutes before asking for a human. Nearly one in five won't last a minute. Only 5.5% will give automation more than 10 minutes.

Repetition narrows the window further. One in 10 consumers exits an automated interaction the first time they are asked to repeat anything. Another 60.1% will comply at most twice. Seven in 10 consumers are within two failed confirmation loops of abandoning the interaction entirely.

What happens when that threshold is crossed is revealing in its own right. More than half of respondents (53.6%) admitted to actively circumventing a chatbot or interactive voice response (IVR) system to force a transfer. Of those, 43.9% tried yelling "human" or "person" into the phone. Over a third (34.8%) pressed zero and random digits repeatedly. Some 17% resorted to profanity. Asking politely was the most common approach, but evidently not always the most effective.

The frustration has a name

When respondents ranked their top CX interaction pain points, the answers were pointed. "Talking to a bot that doesn't understand me" topped the list at 25.9% — ahead of long hold times (22.8%), being transferred multiple times (13.4%) and being forced to repeat information (12.2%). Comprehension, not speed or availability, is where the experience most commonly breaks down.

IVR systems tell a similar story. Only 6.7% of respondents say the technology consistently resolves their needs. Just over 45% say it sometimes helps but rarely fully resolves anything. Another 14% say it is simply never useful. What's notable is not just the dissatisfaction, but how uniform it is across the spectrum. For 93% of users, the experience ranges from partially helpful to completely ineffective.

The emotional toll is real, and companies are paying a steep price for it

The index also revealed findings about the emotional weight consumers carry from these interactions, with consequences that extend well beyond call abandonment rates. Most respondents (55.9%) reported at least one extreme emotional reaction tied to a frustrating chat or phone session. What kinds of reactions? Rage-quitting a service subscription (32%), yelling at a loved one (16.5%), crying (14%) and striking something nearby (12%). These numbers describe a pattern of genuine distress that companies may be underestimating.

The brand consequences reflect that. After a bad customer service experience, 48.9% of respondents told friends and family, 34.9% switched brands and 27% vented publicly on social media or in reviews. Only 17% kept the experience to themselves. Each failed interaction carries a reach well beyond the original customer.

Agentic CX is expected – trust is earned

Perhaps the most forward-looking finding in the index is what consumers say they expect the industry to deliver next. They expect fully agentic AI to execute refunds, cancellations, bookings, and upsells without human involvement within three years. Eighteen percent expect it within the year. That expectation is arriving faster than many organizations may realize, and it is consumer-driven, not vendor-projected.

Just 13.6% completely trust AI to handle complex service requests today, and 30.4% say they have no trust at all. Reflecting the skepticism shaped by years of systems that didn't listen, adapt and resolve, 37.2% expect more automation to produce worse outcomes before better ones.

But the index also identifies where the inflection point sits. In total, 85% of consumers say they're very or somewhat likely to embrace an automated system that resolves their issue nine times out of 10. Another 44% say they care only about the result, not whether AI or a human delivered it. Consumer resistance to automation, the data suggests, is fundamentally a performance problem.

"Ultimately, what consumers are signaling is utter exhaustion," Conant said. "They're rejecting systems that don't listen, don't adapt and don't resolve problems when it matters, and these reactions are escalating impatience. Plain and simple: they're fed up."

The Parloa Consumer Patience Index will be conducted regularly, establishing an independent benchmark to track how consumer trust, patience and satisfaction with CX automation evolve as the technology matures. The study and its findings are available at no cost to all interested parties.

About Parloa

Parloa empowers global enterprises to build, train and manage AI agents for premier customer experience. Founded by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald, Parloa began with the belief that every great conversation is the start of a relationship. This principle still guides how the company builds technology today. Leading global brands use Parloa's advanced AI agents to improve service at scale, increase customer loyalty and unlock new revenue. Parloa employs 430 people across offices in New York, Berlin, San Francisco, London and Munich.

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