Parloa Study: Older Consumers Are The Most Loyal To AI-Powered Customer Service

Consumer Patience Index finds the 60-and-over crowd, not digital natives, stick with automation that works, and the sharpest divide runs through employment status, not the birth year

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global population of people 60 and over grows faster than younger age groups, generational data from the Parloa 2026 Consumer Patience Index overturns a long-held assumption about who trusts automation. Loyalty to AI-powered customer experience climbs with age rather than falls.

When automation works, consumers 60 and older are the most likely of any age group to keep using it, according to the commissioned Index. Nearly 90% said they would stick with an automated system that reliably solved their issues, the highest of any age band and 6.4 points above the average across all younger groups.

"The demographics tell an interesting story, but the real signal is that consumers aren't opposed to automation itself, including AI," said Latané Conant, Chief Marketing Officer at Parloa. "The group often assumed to be hardest to win over turns out to be the most loyal to automation if the technology consistently delivers. When the experience improves, loyalty to agentic CX and to the brand providing the journey follows, regardless of age."

Confidence in automation skews young, but loyalty skews old

The people most confident in automation are not the ones most likely to stay with it. Among consumers 18 to 29, 46.5% said they were confident or extremely confident that automated systems could resolve their requests accurately. Just 16.6% of those 60 and older said the same, a 30-point difference. Yet it's the older group that holds brands to the higher standard, leading the youngest cohort by 15 points in viewing good customer experience as necessary to how they see a company.

The data clearly show that enthusiasm does not predict retention. Companies building their CX strategy around the loudest, most confident adopters may be optimizing for the wrong crowd.

Anticipation, where the generation gap is real

Younger customers want CX automation that anticipates problems. Older ones are wary of it. The preference for service that anticipates customers' needs, a hallmark of agentic AI that can act rather than simply respond, is 85.9% among consumers aged 18 to 29. Among those 60 and older, it drops to 65.8%. The 20-point spread is the widest on any preference measure in the study. Nearly everywhere else, the generational divide narrows or vanishes.

Employment status predicts trust and confidence better than age

Full-time workers and retirees are worlds apart on how much they trust AI. Trust in future AI systems to handle complicated requests is 80.8% among the full-time employed but only 57.4% among retirees, a 23-point disparity. Confidence splits them even more. Where 44.3% of full-time workers trust automation's accuracy, just 13.4% of retirees do. That 31-point spread is the widest of any demographic rift in the study, generational or otherwise.

Preference tells the same story: 39.4% of retirees reject automation outright in favor of a person, more than any other employment group. Part-time workers reported the lowest preference for human support at 18.2%.

Men trust AI, but women want proof

Another pattern emerges across the data. Men consistently reported greater trust, confidence and comfort with AI-driven CX than women. Trust in future AI to handle complex requests is 76.5% for men and 63.4% for women, a 13-point delta and the largest gender split in the study. Women also gravitated toward a human-in-the-loop, at 30.2% versus 23.9% for men.

The breaking point on repetition is sharper still. When a chatbot or IVR asks a customer to repeat information, 14% of women exit the system on the spot rather than comply even once. That's nearly double the 7.3% of men who do so.

Everybody agrees on the thing that matters

Across all age bands, genders and employment groups, the willingness to continue using automation that consistently works never fell below 82%.

Overall, 84.8% of respondents said they would continue using an automated system that resolved their issue nine out of 10 times, with support ranging from 82% among 30- to 44-year-olds to 89.5% among those 60 and older. The demographic differences run through trust, confidence and preference. At the point of proven performance, they simply disappear. This is the performance bar that agentic AI, which can resolve and act on a request end-to-end, is built to clear.

"Demographics aside, the fact is that nobody is against automation if it works," Conant said. "The distrust is earned one broken chatbot at a time. Fix the experience, and loyalty to CX automation and to the brand follows, at any age."

The Parloa Consumer Patience Index is conducted regularly, establishing an independent benchmark to track how consumer trust, patience and satisfaction with AI-powered CX automation evolve as the technology matures. The inaugural Parloa Consumer Patience Index was released in June 2026, based on a commissioned study of 1,001 U.S. adults.

About Parloa

Parloa empowers global enterprises to build, train and manage AI agents for premier customer experience. Founded by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald, Parloa began with the belief that every great conversation is the start of a relationship. This principle still guides how the company builds technology today. Leading global brands use Parloa's advanced AI agents to improve service at scale, increase customer loyalty and unlock new revenue. Parloa employs 430 people across offices in New York, Berlin, San Francisco, London and Munich.

Media Contact

Parloa Press Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Parloa