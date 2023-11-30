Parma Food Valley, the first Italian UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy: where food is more.

News provided by

Fondazione Parma UNESCO Creative City Of Gastronomy

30 Nov, 2023, 05:40 ET

PARMA, Italy, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parma Food Valley is a unique land where food is the key to memorable experiences, as an example of effective promotion and enhancement of the area and its products of excellence: creativity, excellence, future, and events are the pillars on which the Parma Food Valley brand rests, serving as a container of stories with food as protagonist.

Parma Food Valley is the Italian territory with the highest number of typical products protected by quality trademarks. The first Italian city designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

The brand, created by the Parma UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy Foundation, is promoted with the support of the Consortia for the Protection of Parmigiano Reggiano PDO and Prosciutto di Parma PDO, by Parma Alimentare and by prominent food companies such as Barilla, a world leader in pasta production, Mutti and Rodolfi Mansueto, key players in the tomato preserves sector, Parmalat, a major Italian milk producer, as well as "Le Alici a Parma", a denomination that represents the fish preserving companies Delicius, Rizzoli Emanuelli, and Zarotti. The institutional partners of the Parma UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy Foundation include the Municipality of Parma, the Industrial Union of Parma, the University of Parma for scientific and educational partnerships and Fiere di Parma. It also collaborates with the Parma Quality Restaurants Consortium and ALMA - The International School of Italian Cuisine.

Parma Food Valley is an exclusive and authentic point of reference for training as a tool of dissemination of knowledge and sustainable development, for tourism, and for Italian culinary expertise worldwide. Among the highlights that have been organised by the Foundation for years is the "Cena dei Mille" at the beginning of September in Parma. A 400-metre long dining table in the heart of the city, a staff of over 200 people amongst chefs, waiters, service staff and sommeliers: a signature menu created by Italian starred chefs and delegations from Parma Quality Restaurants and CheftoChef Emilia-Romagna.

Parma Food Valley is the expression of the fusion between past and future, perceived as a responsibility to be handed on to future generations together with a healthy, sustainable management of its heritage and supply chains. A mission well told on the website (www.parmafoodvalley.net/en/home) where the protagonists are the stories and faces of the Parma Valley supply chains.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.