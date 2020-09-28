Parman Energy Group, LLC Announces New President

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 1, 2020 Robert E. Giffin will be named President of Parman Energy Group, LLC (PEG). Most recently Giffin held the title of Chief Operating Officer for PEG.

Parman Energy Group is a provider of quality refined petroleum products and services with 7 distribution facilities in Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Minnesota.

Giffin will report to Stephen L. Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Parman Holdings Corp; a 100% employee owned diversified holding company. In addition to PEG, Parman Holdings also owns the assets of Nashville based Parman Tractor and Equipment, LLC (PT&E), where Charley Crichton is President.

Moore said; "Robert will be responsible for revenue generation and all operations of PEG. He is uniquely qualified to lead this team of incredibly talented employee owners." Giffin has been a key part of PEG's leadership since September 2003 and is intricately involved in Supply Chain and Logistics, Sales, and Operations. In his years prior to PEG, he had a successful career in transportation services focused on sales and logistics.

Parman Energy Group was recently recognized as the 31st fastest growing company in Nashville and the 38th largest privately held company in Nashville by The Nashville Business Journal .

