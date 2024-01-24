Parman Holdings Corporation Acquires Cleburne Farm Supply

COLUMBIA, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parman Holdings Corporation, an employee-owned company, is set to acquire Cleburne Farm Supply (CFS) in January 2024. CFS will operate as a second location for Parman Tractor & Equipment (PT&E), a subsidiary of Parman Holdings. PT&E is prepared to provide the high level of service and support CFS has maintained for years. Pat Campbell, owner of Cleburne Farm Supply, established the Columbia based dealership on Bear Creek Pike 20-plus years ago. The Sales, Service and Parts Departments will continue representing the AGCO brand, a global leader in agricultural solutions. PT&E will expand the location's offerings with a fully equipped Rental Department carrying reliable brands such as Link Belt, Takeuchi, Sakai, Morbark and more.

Parman Holdings acquired Parman Tractor & Equipment 5 years ago and has experienced significant growth through the diversification expansion into construction and agricultural equipment. Charley Crichton, Parman veteran, continues serving as President of Parman Tractor and Equipment with support of Colin Hockenberger as General Manager. "I am thrilled with the opportunity to continue the legacy that Pat has created at Cleburne Farm Supply in Columbia, says Crichton. By leveraging the strength of the AGCO brand and by incorporating our construction lines of Takeuchi and Link-Belt Excavators, Parman will be well positioned to successfully support both longstanding and new customers in the southern middle Tennessee region."                                                   

About the Parman Brand

The Parman name has been synonymous with premium petroleum products and reliable service in Middle Tennessee since the mid-1930s. Parman Energy Group currently operates from locations throughout Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Minnesota and continues to look for ways to evolve and grow. Parman Energy Group, with its subsidiaries, is a sister company to Parman Tractor & Equipment and Parman Properties which are held by Parman Holdings Corporation (https://parmancorp.com/), an employee-owned company.

Rachel Hockenberger, President and CEO of Parman Holdings Corporation said; "As an employee-owned company, we aspire to create opportunities. With the expansion into Columbia, we are increasing our geographical footprint for our existing partnerships and welcoming the opportunity to diversify our offerings with AGCO. We are growing our brand, service offerings, and value for the employee-owners of the Parman Companies.  

For more information about Parman Tractor and Equipment and its range of product solutions, please visit www.parmantractor.com or contact Colin Hockenberger at [email protected].

