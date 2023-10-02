Parman Holdings Corporation, an employee-owned company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Brad Hall Fuel's Tennessee-based commercial fuel business in Morristown, Tennessee

News provided by

Parman Energy Corporation

02 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

MORRISTOWN, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parman Energy Group will extend our product offering, and commitment of Totally Outrageous Customer Service (TOCS) to the Morristown site, making it the 7th fully functioning supply and distribution location. Robert Giffin, president of Parman Energy Group said; "The move to acquire the commercial fuel business in Morristown, Tennessee will allow us to raise the petroleum product line offering in the greater Knoxville area. We look forward to being the premier supplier of petroleum products in the East Tennessee marketplace."

This strategic move for Parman Energy Group not only expands our footprint but also enhances our ability to serve a broader range of customers with high quality products. "We are thrilled to welcome the Morristown commercial fuel business into the Parman family," said Rachel Hockenberger, CEO of Parman Holdings Corporation. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to earn customer confidence by providing optimized solutions and superior service. It represents a strategic step forward in our commitment to growing the Parman brand. With this acquisition, Parman Energy Group will leverage its extensive resources and industry expertise to further enhance the services offered to the customers in the Morristown area.  

The Parman name has been synonymous with premium petroleum products and reliable service in Tennessee since the mid-1930s. Parman Energy Group currently operates from locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Minnesota. We continue to look for ways to evolve and grow. "As an employee-owned company, we aspire to create opportunities. With this acquisition, we welcome the opportunity to grow value in our brand and better serve our customers in the East Tennessee area," said Hockenberger.  

Parman Energy Group, Parman Tractor & Equipment and Parman Properties are held by Parman Holdings Corporation. For more information about Parman Energy Group and it's range of product solutions, please visit www.parmanenergy.com or contact Morganne Keck at [email protected].

Related Links
http://parmantractor.com

SOURCE Parman Energy Corporation

