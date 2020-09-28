ParmCrisps Launches Plant-Based, Dairy-Free Cheese Crisps

Grocery sales of plant-based foods have grown 29% in the past two years, according to SPINS data released in 2020. Plant-based cheese, in particular, has seen an 18% spike since 2019. Americans are increasingly enlisting in a plant-based lifestyle with vegan options, and the plant-based category has exploded to reach $5 Billion in 2020. As a result, restaurants, retailers and food brands are innovating swiftly and strategically.

"The ParmCrisps innovation strategy has always been developed with the consumer top-of-mind," says Sam Kestenbaum, CEO of ParmCrisps. "When we noticed a trend toward plant-based snacking, we partnered with Whole Foods to create a solution for both our consumers and our retail partners. Plant-Based ParmCrisps is that solution, and it tastes so good that we're confident both mainstream and plant-based consumers will fall in love."

According to SPINS, the last 52 weeks have proved ParmCrisps as the number one Cheese Crisp brand in both the Natural and Grocery category, as well as the Natural Channel's fastest growing brand in the entire cracker set. As the Natural Channel leader, Whole Foods and its parent company, Amazon, partnered closely with ParmCrisps for the development and launch of this dairy-free crisp, and will have an exclusive on the item in 2020. This first-ever dairy-free cheese crisp will be driving incremental basket sizes and bringing new consumers into the exploding Cheese Crisp category.

Consumers can find these first of their kind, plant-based cheese crisps in Whole Foods nationwide in October 2020 for an SRP of $4.79. ParmCrisps are the first ever no sugar, no gluten snack made from real, oven-baked cheese, and now, dairy-free options.

About ParmCrisps

ParmCrisps Branded Snacks are artisan-crafted, crunchy crisps made from oven-baked cheese and premium seasonings. Whether consumers are Keto, Plant-Based or Sugar-Free, ParmCrisps brings them a go-to snack that fits their cravings and lifestyle. ParmCrisps also offers Snack Mixes, the first low-carb, low-sugar Snack Mix to satisfy even the biggest cravings. The brand has been celebrated as a favorite, innovative snack by Food Network, Hungry Girl, NOSH, Medium, Whole Foods Magazine, Oxygen Magazine and more. ParmCrisps can be found and purchased on ParmCrisps.com, and in major retailers nationwide.

