ParmCrisps, Launches Protein-Packed, Keto Snack Mix

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ParmCrisps, the nutritionally on-trend snack brand, is eager to announce its newest product innovation, ParmCrisps Snack Mix. The Snack Mix contains Original ParmCrisps, almonds, pistachios and cashews and will be available in coveted flavors with premium seasonings like Ranch and Smoky Barbeque. Consumers can find this first of its kind Keto snack mix in retailers nationwide in Summer 2020 for an SRP of $6.99.

Traditional snacks, such as trail mix or nut mixes, are typically loaded with sugar and ingredients that can make it difficult to refuel in the way today's busier-than-ever consumers need most. On the other side of that same coin, better-for-you snacks often lack the bold flavor shoppers crave. Packaged in a convenient, re-sealable bag, ParmCrisps Snack Mix is more than flavorful. It offers 100% more protein than the average snack mix, is Keto-Friendly and vegetarian.

"Most snack mixes are loaded with carbs, sugar and processed ingredients," says Sam Kestenbaum, CEO of ParmCrisps. "We found that consumers did not have a reliable Keto-Friendly, vegetarian option. To best serve the ParmCrisps consumer and beyond, claims like Keto-friendly, sugar-free and protein-packed were non-negotiable, along with providing bold, mouthwatering flavor. We think you'll taste the difference."

Made with a mixture of oven-baked Aged Parmesan crisps, almonds, cashews, pistachios and a blend of premium seasonings, ParmCrisps deviated from the norm with a mix that takes one of America's favorite low carb snacks to a completely new level.

ParmCrisps is the first ever sugar-free, gluten-free, Keto-friendly snack made from 100% oven-baked cheese and premium seasonings. ParmCrisps Branded Snacks promise consumers a clean, unprocessed, high-protein and low-carb snack made with natural, simple ingredients. ParmCrisps continues to disrupt the better-for-you snack category as it expands its snack catalogue.



About ParmCrisps

ParmCrisps branded snacks are artisan-crafted, crunchy crisps made of real, oven-baked cheese and premium seasonings. With 13g protein per serving and <3g carbs, ParmCrisps are Keto Friendly, Gluten-Free and Sugar Free. ParmCrisps is the leader in its category, with double digit growth year-over-year since 2016. Visit ParmCrisps.com or @ParmCrisps to learn more.

https://www.facebook.com/ParmCrisps

https://twitter.com/ParmCrisps

https://www.instagram.com/ParmCrisps

SOURCE ParmCrisps

Related Links

http://ParmCrisps.com

