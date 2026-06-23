ParmCrisps Reinforces Itself as The Protein-Packed Leader in Cheese Snacking with Bold New Packaging

The Brand Refresh Highlights 100% Real Cheese Crisps, Bringing Greater Visibility to Its Naturally High Protein with Clear, Benefit-Driven Packaging

BOONTON, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParmCrisps, the #1 cheese crisp brand, is unveiling a bold new look as part of a broader brand refresh designed to meet consumer demand for protein-forward snacks. The updated packaging puts ParmCrisps' 100% real cheese crisps front and center, reinforcing the brand's craveable taste while highlighting its real nutritional value.

ParmCrisps

The redesign is more than a visual update. It signals ParmCrisps' continued evolution within the fast-growing protein snack category. The new packaging prominently features "Real Cheese Protein Crisps" alongside 11–13 grams of protein per serving, making it easier than ever for shoppers to quickly identify a satisfying, high-protein option on the shelf.

Consumer demand for protein continues to rise, with 78% of consumers actively seeking to add more protein to their diets and 45% specifically searching for protein snacks (Mintel Group). This trend positions ParmCrisps' updated design to capture the attention of health-conscious shoppers seeking a tasty, nutrient-dense option. The vibrant, modern look, paired with enhanced product imagery, showcases the rich texture and color of real cheese, helping the brand stand out in a crowded snack aisle while clearly communicating what sets ParmCrisps apart: simple ingredients, bold flavor, and meaningful protein.

"More consumers are prioritizing protein in their everyday snacking, and we saw an opportunity to better highlight what makes ParmCrisps unique," said Deb Holt, Chief Commercial Officer at Our Home. "Cheese is naturally rich in protein, and because ParmCrisps is made with 100% real cheese, it offers a simple, delicious snack that delivers meaningful protein in every bite."

ParmCrisps, the #1 cheese crisp brand, is rolling out its updated packaging nationwide. The 1.75oz and 5oz Pouches are now available at major retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Publix, and more.

About Our Home

Our Home is a leading, independent better-for-you snack platform that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value. Our Home strives to create nourishing snacks that offer a warm and welcoming sense of familiarity to communities, catering to every occasion and satisfying various cravings. This commitment is demonstrated through the company's ownership of production and manufacturing facilities spanning all snack sub-categories, and a portfolio of brands that currently includes Pop Secret, Popchips, Good Health, ParmCrisps, Sonoma Creamery, Food Should Taste Good, RW Garcia and Real Food From The Ground Up. For more information on Our Home, visit www.our-home.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Amanda de la Cruz

650-224-5628

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Our Home