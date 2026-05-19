Our Home Delivers "A Snack For Everyone" At Sweets & Snacks 2026

From naturally protein-forward brands like ParmCrisps and Sonoma Creamery, to indulgent, buttery flavors from Pop Secret, Our Home's all-star portfolio is serving up something for every snacking occasion, offering a wide range of formats to meet evolving consumer needs. Product highlights include Pop Secret's latest Ready-To-Eat lineup in Movie Theater Butter, Homestyle Sea Salt, and Double Cheddar flavors, as well as the brand's Microwavable Popcorn line, and Popchips' transition to 100% avocado oil.

"Snacking has become such a personal part of people's everyday lives, and consumers are asking more from their snacks today. They want bold flavor, familiar favorites, better ingredients and formats that fit seamlessly into their daily routines," said Deb Holt, Chief Commercial Officer at Our Home. "What makes Our Home unique is the breadth of our portfolio and the way our brands answer those needs across so many different occasions, from protein-forward snacks to avocado oil innovation to the classic popcorn moments people have loved for years."

Pop Secret will highlight continued growth of its Ready-To-Eat (RTE) launch with a renewed focus on delivering bold, buttery indulgence, created to meet a growing demand for indulgent grab-and-go snacks. With craveable flavors like Movie Theater Butter, Homestyle Sea Salt, and Double Cheddar, each bite packs an iconic popcorn experience fans crave, at a value that can't be beat. The RTE line brings the nostalgia of classic movie-night popcorn to store shelves in a modern, grab-and-go format.

As demand for seed oil alternatives skyrockets, avocado oil is now stealing the show. Salty snacks made with avocado oil are growing 72% year-over-year (SPINS Attlab data, Salty snacks category, L52W ending 9/7/25), driving innovation across the portfolio and bringing value to consumer trends. Launching this June, Popchips' full transition to avocado oil reflects this shift. Building on the same momentum, Good Health will continue to expand formats for its Avocado Oil Veggie Snacks line, made with avocado oil, no added sugar, and packed with veggies.

With the protein snacks category valued at $7.7 billion and growing, Our Home will also spotlight its standout cheese-led brands: ParmCrisps and Sonoma Creamery, that answer the call for natural, protein-rich snacking. ParmCrisps, the #1 cheese crisp brand, will debut a refreshed packaging redesign that amplifies its position as a leader in protein snacking, while Sonoma Creamery, the fastest growing cheese crisp brand, remains a fan-favorite for irresistible cheese snacking that delivers both rich cheese flavors and functional protein benefits. Together, these brands show merit as natural sources of protein within the ready-to-eat category.

Extending its key brand strategies around buttery indulgence, avocado oil-based snacking, and protein-forward innovation, Our Home will continue to expand its sizes and formats designed to support an everyday range of consumption occasions. For back-to-school lunchbox prep and on-the-go functional protein fixes, new offerings include Popchips' Variety Pack, Good Health's Multi-Packs, and ParmCrisps' single-serve and Multi-Packs. Ready-to-eat convenience is met with Pop Secret's RTE bags and RTE Multi-Pack, while larger party and pantry-stocking occasions are supported by Popchips' Party Size Bags, Variety Packs from Good Health and Pop Secret. Together, these innovations underscore Our Home's commitment to delivering craveable, better-for-you snacking solutions tailored to meet every moment.

Our Home is exhibiting at Booth #4031 at Sweets & Snacks from May 19-21, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109). For more information on the trade show, visit https://sweetsandsnacks.com/ .

About Our Home

Our Home is a leading, independent better-for-you snack platform that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value. Our Home strives to create nourishing snacks that offer a warm and welcoming sense of familiarity to communities, catering to every occasion and satisfying various cravings. This commitment is demonstrated through the company's ownership of production and manufacturing facilities spanning all snack sub-categories, and a portfolio of brands that currently includes Pop Secret , Popchips , Good Health , ParmCrisps , Sonoma Creamery , Food Should Taste Good , RW Garcia and Real Food From The Ground Up . For more information on Our Home, visit www.our-home.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Madison Roszko

Jillian Kwasizur

(386) 872-2616

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Our Home