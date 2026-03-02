Our Home Brings "A Snack For Everyone" To Expo West 2026

The Better-For-You Snack Portfolio is Bringing Nostalgic Favorites, Avocado Oil Innovations, and Protein-Packed Cheese Snacks to Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Home, the leading portfolio for crave-worthy, better-for-you snacks, is returning to Natural Products Expo West 2026 with an immersive booth experience designed to showcase pantry staples straight from the store aisle. With a robust lineup of innovative, wholesome snacks featuring Pop Secret, Popchips, Good Health, ParmCrisps, Sonoma Creamery, Food Should Taste Good, RW Garcia and Real Food From The Ground Up, Our Home invites attendees to Booth #5489 for exclusive samplings, sneak peeks, and exciting new product showcases.

Our Home

Located in Hall E, attendees can step inside Our Home's booth and experience a full snacking journey, boasting aisles of the most innovative and craveable snacks on the market. From naturally protein-forward brands like Sonoma Creamery and ParmCrisps, to healthier-for-you avocado oil veggie snacks from Good Health, Our Home's diverse portfolio of brands provides a snack for everyone, with packaging configurations for every occasion. New product highlights include Popchips now made with 100% avocado oil, Pop Secret's latest Ready-To-Eat lineup, in Movie Theater Butter, Homestyle Sea Salt, and Double Cheddar flavors, as well as the brand's Microwavable Popcorn line, which will be popped on-site for attendees to sample.

"This year, we want to give attendees an experience to show how Our Home's portfolio fits into real, everyday snacking moments," said Deb Holt, Chief Commercial Officer at Our Home. "From protein-rich cheese snacks to veggie-packed chips for the whole family, to buttery flavors from Pop Secret, there really is a snack for everyone."

Fueled by desire for more fulfilling, nutrient-forward snacking, protein remains at the forefront in how consumers choose what they eat between meals. With the protein snacks category valued at $7.7 billion and growing, Our Home will also spotlight its standout cheese-led brands: ParmCrisps and Sonoma Creamery, that answer the call for protein-rich snacking. ParmCrisps, the #1 cheese crisp brand, will debut a refreshed packaging redesign that underscores its position as a leader in protein snacking, while Sonoma Creamery, the fastest growing cheese crisp brand (SPINS Attlab data, Salty snacks category, L52W ending 9/7/25), remains a fan-favorite for flavorful cheese snacking that delivers both indulgent cheese flavors and functional protein benefits. Together, the brands set themselves apart as a natural source of protein in the ready-to-eat category.

Driven by surging consumer trends for seed oil alternatives, Salty Snacks made with avocado oil are growing 72% year-over-year (SPINS Attlab data, Salty snacks category, L52W ending 9/7/25), fueling new innovation from both Popchips and Good Health. Coming to shelves in June 2026, Popchips' brand-wide transition to avocado oil reflects this shift. Building on the same momentum, Good Health will continue to expand formats for its Avocado Oil Veggie Snacks line, made with 100% avocado oil, no added sugar, and real vegetables including tomatoes, green pepper, and spinach.

Pop Secret will highlight continued growth of its Ready-To-Eat (RTE) launch with a renewed focus on delivering its iconic popcorn, created to meet a growing demand for indulgent grab-and-go snacks. With craveable flavors like Movie Theater Butter, Homestyle Sea Salt, and Double Cheddar, each bite packs the bold, buttery flavor fans love, at a value that can't be beat. The RTE line brings Pop Secret's movie-night nostalgia straight to the shelf, no popping required- offering a modern take on a classic favorite.

Extending its key brand strategies around buttery indulgence, avocado oil-based snacking, and protein-forward innovation, Our Home will continue to expand its sizes and formats designed to support an everyday range of consumption occasions. For back-to-school lunchbox prep and on-the-go functional protein fixes, new offerings include Popchips' 10ct Variety Pack, Good Health's 6ct and 10ct Multi-Packs, and ParmCrisps' 1oz single-serve packs. Ready-to-eat convenience is met with Pop Secret's 1.75oz RTE bags and 10ct RTE Multi-Pack, while larger party and pantry-stocking occasions are supported by Popchips' Party Size Bags, 30ct Variety Packs from Good Health and Pop Secret, and ParmCrisps Multi-Packs in 6ct and 16ct. Together, these innovations underscore Our Home's commitment to delivering craveable, better-for-you snacking solutions tailored to meet every moment.

Our Home is exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West from March 3-6, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center (800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802). Attendees are invited to raid the Our Home pantry at Booth #5489. For more information on the trade show, visit www.expowest.com.

About Our Home

Our Home is a leading, independent better-for-you snack platform that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value. Our Home strives to create nourishing snacks that offer a warm and welcoming sense of familiarity to communities, catering to every occasion and satisfying various cravings. This commitment is demonstrated through the company's ownership of production and manufacturing facilities spanning all snack sub-categories, and a portfolio of brands that currently includes Pop Secret, Popchips, Good Health, ParmCrisps, Sonoma Creamery, Food Should Taste Good, RW Garcia and Real Food From The Ground Up. For more information on Our Home, visit www.our-home.com.

