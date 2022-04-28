Parmonic Joins the ON24 Partner Network

Integration of Parmonic with the ON24 platform provides customers with best-in-class marketing technology solutions, by automating the creation of munchable content from webinars, with AI.

ATLANTA, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parmonic today announced the company is integrating its AI-based video automation software with the ON24 platform. As part of the ON24 Partner Network, Parmonic is joining an ecosystem of innovative technology companies and independent software vendors (ISVs) that makes it easier for businesses to connect, capture, and leverage data across their sales and marketing technology stack.

"We're working with other companies in the B2B marketing ecosystem to continue to help B2B marketers engage audiences that are increasingly short on time and overwhelmed," said Ben Tosado, Chief Growth Officer of Parmonic.

"Our partnership with ON24 combines our capability to take long-form video and make it munchable, with the extensive ON24 content creation platform. This will provide our joint customers with the capability to use their existing and upcoming event content to more effectively engage their audiences."

The ON24 Partner Network is an ecosystem of platform, technology, and solutions partners that provides customers with a seamless experience in deploying and implementing multiple software solutions. With ON24, customers have a single platform to drive engagement and capture actionable insights at scale that can be used with leading marketing automation, CRM, and business intelligence tools for greater sales and marketing success.

"We're working with other sales and marketing innovators to help B2B companies grow and innovate their go-to-market initiatives," said Kris Jenkins, global head of strategic alliances and business development at ON24. "ON24 and our partners give customers innovative solutions that will make it easier than ever to integrate, operate, and use their important data across their technology stack."

About Parmonic

Parmonic is the world's first munchable video automation platform of its kind, built for B2B marketers. Parmonic's technology helps marketers automatically convert long-form videos, such as webinars, into attractive, bite-size "munchable" content for omni-channel marketing across web, email and social media. By applying advanced, patent-pending AI-based video automation techniques, Parmonic's solution automates content creation, reduces manual effort and helps marketers attract more buyers. Parmonic is headquartered in Atlanta with customers in 4 continents including some of the largest technology, financial-services and healthcare companies.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

