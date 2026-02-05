Parnall Law Is Donating 25,000 Meals to Help Feed New Mexicans at Risk of Hunger with Road Runner Food Bank of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parnall Law Firm is proud to continue its longstanding commitment to giving back to the New Mexico community by sponsoring the Souper Bowl 2026, hosted by Road Runner Food Bank of New Mexico. The event took place on Saturday, January 31, 2026 (the weekend before the Super Bowl) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Road Runner Food Bank in Albuquerque.

As part of its $5,000 sponsorship, Parnall Law's support will help provide approximately 25,000 meals to New Mexicans facing food insecurity. According to Road Runner Food Bank New Mexico, every dollar donated can help distribute up to five meals to individuals and families in need.

In addition to the firm's financial contribution, 20 Parnall Law team members will volunteer at the event, assisting Road Runner Food Bank staff with meal preparation and distribution. The firm believes that meaningful community impact comes from both giving resources and showing up to serve.

"Supporting Road Runner Food Bank has been a priority for our firm for many years," said Bert Parnall, founder of Parnall Law Firm. "Hunger affects far too many families across our state, and we're honored to help ensure our neighbors have access to nutritious meals. Giving back to New Mexico isn't something we do once; it's part of who we are!"

Road Runner Food Bank of New Mexico is the largest food bank in the state, serving hundreds of partner agencies and communities across the entire state. Events like Souper Bowl play a critical role in raising awareness and resources during one of the most important food-giving weekends of the year.

Parnall Law Firm's sponsorship of Souper Bowl 2026 is part of its broader 'Bert Gives Back' initiative, which focuses on supporting local nonprofits, charitable organizations, and community programs throughout New Mexico. Through ongoing partnerships and volunteer efforts, the firm remains dedicated to making a positive, lasting impact in the local community.

Event Details:

Event: Souper Bowl 2026

Souper Bowl 2026

: Buy Souper Bowl Tickets Here! Date: Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 (weekend before the Super Bowl)

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 (weekend before the Super Bowl) Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Location: Road Runner Food Bank- 5840 Office Blvd., N.E., Albuquerque, N.M., 87109

About Parnall Law

Founded in 2009, Parnall Law is a New Mexico–based personal injury law firm led by Bert Parnall, who has been practicing law since 1997. The firm is dedicated to fighting for New Mexicans who have been injured due to the negligence of others. Parnall Law's award-winning legal team has secured more than $500 million in settlements for New Mexicans, helping clients pay for medical treatment, recover lost wages, and move forward after life-altering injuries.

Parnall Law focuses exclusively on personal injury law, representing victims of motor vehicle accidents, slips and falls, premises liability incidents, crime victims, and wrongful death. With four offices located in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Rio Rancho, and Roswell, the firm provides experienced, local representation throughout the state. Free consultations are available to injured victims. For more information, visit www.hurtcallbert.com.

