Parola Analytics Launches 'Parola Patent Expert Edge' to Advance Patent Research With The Best Patent Professionals

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parola Analytics, a global leader in patent research, announced the launch of the Parola Patent Experts Edge. With this new service, clients can tap into more highly-specialized patent experts from a wider range of industries and areas of technology.

These experts come from different backgrounds and industries, from startup and venture capital veterans, Fortune 500 technology advisers, medical and biotechnology specialists, academic researchers, and various technology experts, just to name a few. These experts hold advanced degrees and/or law degrees from top universities including Stanford University, Caltech, University of Chicago, UCLA, The John Marshall Law School and Kyoto University in Japan. From US Patent Attorneys, US Patent Agents, and PhD-level Patent Consultants with years of patent industry experience. They were carefully selected to deliver high-quality research and provide clients with in-depth and data-driven reports.

Parola Analytics has serviced some of the most innovative start-ups and small companies to Fortune 500 companies and leading law firms including Fish and Richardson P.C., Mayer Brown, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP. With the introduction of a wider pool of Patent Experts, clients can now tap into technology experts and specialists who understand the unique challenges and problems that companies face when it comes to leveraging their patent portfolios for their business.

Vincent Violago, Founder and CEO at Parola Analytics said: "This year has been one of the most unpredictable and challenging times for most businesses. In line with our commitment to delivering high-quality service and cost-effective solutions to our clients, especially during these extraordinary times, we have assembled this select group of patent Experts to address the many unique needs of our clients at reasonable costs."

From prior art searches, technical analysis and other patent-related research, Parola's Patent Experts will collaborate with clients in identifying their unique needs and in providing them with accessible and actionable intelligence. The fields of industry expertise include Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices, Biotechnology, Oil and Gas, Telecommunications, Blockchain, Business Intelligence, Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, and Materials Science.

