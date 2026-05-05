PARRIS Law Firm Dominates 2025 TopVerdict Rankings with Multiple Top 10, Top 20, and Top 100 Jury Verdicts Across California

LANCASTER, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm once again cemented its reputation as one of the nation's most formidable trial firms, earning widespread recognition across multiple 2025 TopVerdict™ California rankings, including placements in the Top 10 Verdicts, Top 20 Verdicts, Top 100 Verdicts, and Top Personal Injury Verdicts statewide.

The firm's results also secured placements in specialized categories, including Top Motor Vehicle Accident Settlements and Top Personal Injury Verdicts, underscoring its dominance across catastrophic injury litigation.

Record-Setting Verdicts

Among the standout results recognized across the TopVerdict rankings:

$36.4 Million Verdict – A catastrophic T-bone collision case in Los Angeles County, where attorneys Alexander R. Wheeler and the PARRIS trial team proved a defendant's failure to yield caused life-altering internal injuries requiring extensive surgery.

$32.8 Million Verdict – Secured by Khail Parris and team in a case involving a high-speed rear-end collision caused by a state employee, resulting in spinal surgery, traumatic brain injury, and permanent impairment.

Additional seven- and eight-figure verdicts included across TopVerdict's Top 100 Personal Injury Verdicts and Top 100 Verdicts Overall, reflecting the firm's consistent ability to deliver high-value outcomes in complex, high-stakes litigation.

These results placed PARRIS Law Firm alongside, and often ahead of, much larger national firms in multiple statewide rankings.

Trial Excellence

TopVerdict's 2025 lists highlight not only total recovery amounts, but also the breadth of litigation success. PARRIS Law Firm secured recognition across:

Top 10 Verdicts in California

Top 20 Verdicts in California

Top 100 Verdicts Overall

Top 100 Personal Injury Verdicts

Top Motor Vehicle Accident Settlements

This cross-category presence reflects the firm's ability to take on and win the most complex injury cases, from catastrophic auto collisions to cases involving governmental liability and systemic negligence.

"These rankings reflect what happens when you prepare every case for trial," said R. Rex Parris, Founding Partner of PARRIS Law Firm. "We don't chase quick settlements. We build cases the right way, and when defendants refuse to take responsibility, we take them to verdict."

About PARRIS Law Firm

PARRIS Law Firm is a nationally recognized trial firm based in California, known for securing record-setting verdicts in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and complex liability cases. The firm has recovered billions of dollars for its clients and is widely regarded as one of the premier plaintiff-side litigation firms in the country.

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm