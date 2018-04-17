PARRIS Law Firm Obtains Groundbreaking $41,634,170 Verdict for Severely Injured Antelope Valley Native in Horrific Car Crash

"Our client never had it easy. He was born with developmental disabilities and was given up for adoption. Thankfully, he found a home where he was loved and cared for," said PARRIS attorney R. Rex Parris. "In that home, he turned from a child that showed no emotion to one who gave hugs and kisses," R. Rex Parris added. "He had a job, a fiancé and was entirely self-sufficient despite his disabilities," said PARRIS attorney Alexander R. Wheeler. "This young man overcame all odds to only fall victim to the careless actions of another driver," Wheeler added.

On December 19, 2015, the client, his fiancé, and her mother were leaving the Antelope Valley Mall after shopping for some last-minute Christmas gifts. According to the complaint, the accident took place at the intersection of Avenue O and 15th Street West when the defendant darted into oncoming traffic and caused a catastrophic T-bone collision. "The severity of his injuries is heartbreaking," said Wheeler. "Imagine if you suddenly could no longer tie your shoes, if your life changed that dramatically in a flash," Wheeler added.

Although the defendant admitted responsibility for the accident, jurors were called upon to decide what amount of economic and noneconomic damages the Plaintiff was owed. "While money will not make him whole again, this groundbreaking verdict will go a long way toward improving his living conditions," said R. Rex Parris. "He loved music and dancing, riding horses and a bicycle. Unfortunately, these activities are now among his losses," Wheeler added.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.

About The PARRIS Law Firm

PARRIS Law Firm has dedicated the past 33 years to representing families affected by catastrophic injuries as a result of someone else's careless actions. The experienced team at PARRIS, a Los Angeles County based business, fight tirelessly against corporate defense attorneys to make sure their clients are fairly compensated for their pain and suffering. PARRIS has secured numerous multi-million dollar victories for their clients, including a historic, record-breaking defamation jury verdict in Los Angeles for $370 million, a $135 million wage-and-hour class action settlement, and a $53 million jury verdict for their client who was catastrophically injured in a big rig accident. Considered one of the top Personal Injury, Employment, and Environmental law firms in the country, the PARRIS Law Firm has the proven skill and track record to help families in need. Recognized by top publications such as U.S. News & World Report's Best Lawyer's ® magazine, Super Lawyers®, and Top Attorney's® in California, the PARRIS Law Firm has what it takes to make sure justice is served. For more information, visit parrislawyers.com.

Media Contact:

Dante Hickles dhickles@parrislawyers.com (661) 949-2595

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parris-law-firm-obtains-groundbreaking-41-634-170-verdict-for-severely-injured-antelope-valley-native-in-horrific-car-crash-300631576.html

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.parrislawyers.com

