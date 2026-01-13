Parrish Board approves $25 million dollar technology investment for advanced electronic system to further improve patient and family care

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients of Parrish Medical Center and Parrish Healthcare will see a series of benefits in their medical care and experience resulting from a $25 million technology investment approved by the Parrish Board of Directors.

The "digital innovation" investment will affect multiple hospital functions involved in caring for patients, said George Mikitarian, Parrish president and CEO.

"For years, Parrish Healthcare's staff, who we call Care Partners, have earned national recognition as leaders in ensuring effective communication for patients' care," Mikitarian said. "But improvement must be a constant, and this investment further improves care coordination, information handling, and clinical workflows, ensuring patients and their families are getting the best possible integrated care, key to patient experiences and outcomes."

Parrish Healthcare in 2016 became the nation's first and remains the only health system to earn national accreditation in integrated care from the Joint Commission, the nation's premier healthcare accrediting organization. The Joint Commission accredits more than 22,000 health care organizations.

"Using the Meditech Expanse web-based system as our partner, digital innovation will focus on even more advanced support for mobile technology, AI adoption, and increase the level of user experiences for patients and clinical staff," Mikitarian said.

This first phase of Parrish's digital innovation plan will result in patients having one unified health record across the Parrish Healthcare system. This ensures patients, clinicians and care teams have a single source for all the information they need. It further ensures reduced duplication and more convenient access to information.

Parrish Board of Directors Chairman Robert Jordan said the board members' vote was to build on the technology progress achieved up to now, and to make certain Parrish Healthcare stays on the front edge of healthcare for patients and families.

"With Expanse providing the foundation, Parrish Healthcare will build upon its digital innovation with Parrish's mission—Healing Experiences for Everyone all the Time®—and vision—Healing Families—Healing Communities®--guiding this process and its outcome," said Jordan.

Full implementation of the digital transformation will take approximately 21 months.

About Parrish Healthcare

Parrish Healthcare, the first U.S. member of Cleveland Clinic Connected and America's first Joint Commission Integrated Care Certified network, includes: Parrish Medical Center, one of the nation's most recognized hospitals for clinical quality, patient safety, and healing environments; Parrish Medical Group, NCQA certified patient-centered medical homes; and Parrish Health Network, a coalition of healthcare providers, insurers and others working together to improve quality and safety and lower healthcare costs on behalf of individuals, families and businesses. Visit parrishhealthcare.com for more information.

About Parrish Medical Center

Parrish Medical Center, a Parrish Healthcare integrated care partner and the first U.S. member of Cleveland Clinic Connected, is located on Florida's Space Coast. Founded in 1958, Parrish Medical Center is the region's only independent, public, not-for-profit community hospital, nationally recognized for its patient-centered healing environment. Parrish Medical Center is committed to providing the highest standard of care as evidenced by having earned several national distinctions, including, but not limited to, Joint Commission-certified Primary Stroke Center; first and only U.S. hospital to be Joint Commission Integrate Care Certified; Brevard's longest Commission on Cancer-certified oncology program; and designated a Surgical Quality Partner of the American College of Surgeons, among many others. Visit parrishhealthcare.com for more.

