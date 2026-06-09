Parrish Medical Center is nationally recognized as a Top 100 Great Community Hospital

Becker's Hospital Review Top 100 list recognizes exceptional care delivered close to home, in community hospitals that serve as trusted anchors for neighborhoods, towns and regions across America

TITUSVILLE, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Becker's Hospital Review has named Parrish Medical Center to its "Top 100 Great Community Hospitals" list, recognizing the organization's ongoing commitment to clinical excellence, patient safety, healing patient experiences, and providing access to high-quality care.

According to Becker's Hospital Review, "The hospitals on this list prove that extraordinary care is not the exclusive domain of large academic medical centers or major metropolitan health systems. Working within real-world resource constraints, these community hospitals deliver expert clinical care, drive local innovation and serve as economic cornerstones for the regions they call home."

Becker's further noted that these hospitals demonstrate that "accessible, affordable care close to home isn't just an operational goal, but a promise to their neighbors."

The national recognition underscores Parrish Medical Center's dedication to advancing health and healing for the communities it serves while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and compassionate care.

The Becker's Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations and curated the list to highlight the great work of community hospitals across the nation. The full list features individual profiles of all hospitals on the list and can be read here.

Note: Becker's Healthcare developed this list based on nominations and editorial research. Organizations do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this list.

About Becker's Healthcare

Becker's Healthcare is the go-to source for healthcare decision-makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital and live event platforms, Becker's Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and further conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare today.

About Parrish Healthcare

Parrish Healthcare, the first U.S. member of Cleveland Clinic Connected and America's first Joint Commission Integrated Care Certified network, includes: Parrish Medical Center, one of the nation's most recognized hospitals for clinical quality, patient safety, and healing environments; Parrish Medical Group, NCQA certified patient-centered medical homes; and Parrish Health Network, a coalition of healthcare providers, insurers and others working together to improve quality and safety and lower healthcare costs on behalf of individuals, families and businesses. Visit parrishhealthcare.com for more information.

CONTACTS:

Natalie Sellers, MS, APR, SSC, FACHE

Sr. Vice President, Communications, Community & Corporate Services

Samantha Decker, Director, Communications & Community Services

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Parrish Healthcare