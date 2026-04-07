Parrish Medical Group earns national designation for care quality, patient safety, and care experience

TITUSVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of American healthcare's most sought-after designations for quality of care, patient safety, and care experience, has been earned by Parrish Healthcare's physicians' group.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has notified Parrish Medical Group of their certification as a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH), a standard that puts patients at the forefront of medical care.

The NCQA website explains a PCMH's importance to patients and families: Research shows that PCMHs improve quality, the patient experience, and staff satisfaction, while reducing health care costs. Those that earn recognition show that they have made a commitment to quality improvement and a patient-centered approach to care.

The medical director of Parrish Medical Group, with locations in Titusville and Port St. John, says "achieving PCMH standards means better and lower cost of care for patients." Parrish Medical Group has earned recertification as a PCMH every three years since 2015.

"If home is where the heart is, the Patient-Centered Medical Home is where our hearts are at PMG," said Parrish Medical Group Medical Director Kevat B. Patel, MD, JM, MS, CHCQM, FACP. "Medical Home designation is where you can be confident the team serving you is meeting rigorous care standards created for your benefit. Your Parrish Medical Group providers and care teams challenge themselves, year after year, to achieve the highest standards for the purpose of caring for our patients."

"The NCQA PCMH recognition requires a rigorous, even exhaustive, review of strict current (evidence-based care) standards pertaining to how best to structure processes to best care for patients, and to coordinate and communicate that care, between those treating the patient for the best results," said Parrish Healthcare President/CEO George Mikitarian.

Parrish Medical Group is made up of primary care and specialist providers. Included in the specialties are cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, neurology, occupational health, behavioral mental health, podiatry, urology, endocrinology, geriatrics, pain management, general surgery, etc.

For more information about Parrish Medical Group, visit parrishhealthcare.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed healthcare choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Parrish Medical Group

Parrish Medical Group, an NCQA Certified Patient-Centered Medical Home since 2015, offers a comprehensive approach to your healthcare. Parrish Medical Group is part of Parrish Healthcare's nationally certified integrated care system and North Brevard's largest multispecialty medical group with convenient locations in Titusville, Port St. John (Cocoa), and Port Canaveral. Visit parrishmedgroup.com for more information.

CONTACTS: Natalie Sellers, MS, APR, SSC, FACHE, Sr. Vice President/PIO

Samantha Decker, Director, Communications & Community Services

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Parrish Healthcare