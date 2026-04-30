Parrish Medical Center continues to prevail in court against Craig Deligdish, Omni Healthcare

SPACE COAST, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parrish Medical Center, an independent, public, community hospital based in Titusville, Florida continues to prevail in court against Omni Healthcare, Inc., and its owner, Craig Deligdish.

"Deligdish, and his company Omni Healthcare, as part of their retaliation campaign, have filed multiple lawsuits against Parrish, a community hospital. To-date, their efforts continue to fail. Neither, Deligdish and/or Omni have won a single case against Parrish Medical Center," said Parrish Healthcare Spokesperson Natalie Sellers. "Not only are Deligdish and Omni not winning, but they are losing badly," added Sellers.

Adding to the losses reported by Parrish in January 2026, the legal losses continue for Deligdish, Omni Healthcare, according to court rulings. The most recent losses include:

March 26, 2026, Florida appellate court affirms that Deligdish lost the breach of contract case he filed against Parrish (Case No. 5D2024-0344; LT Case No. 2021-CA-032983-X). According to the court documents, "PER CURIAM. AFFIRMED. LAMBERT, HARRIS, and SOUD, JJ., concur." Deligdish and Omni sought over $5 million for an alleged breach of contract. The Final Judgment entered by the trial court was for $0.00. In addition, a Brevard County jury found that Omni Healthcare, Inc. breached its fiduciary duties to Parrish's physician practice and that Deligdish "aided and abetted" the breach. Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal rejected all of Omni's and Deligdish's arguments and affirmed the trial court's rulings.

(Case No. 5D2024-0344; LT Case No. 2021-CA-032983-X). According to the court documents, "PER CURIAM. AFFIRMED. LAMBERT, HARRIS, and SOUD, JJ., concur." Deligdish and Omni sought over $5 million for an breach of contract. The Final Judgment entered by the trial court was for $0.00. In addition, a Brevard County jury found that Omni Healthcare, Inc. breached its fiduciary duties to Parrish's physician practice and that Deligdish "aided and abetted" the breach. April 26, 2026, Florida appellate court rejects Deligdish's request for a written opinion (Case No.: 5D2024-0344; L.T. No.: 2021-CA-032983-X) . After affirming Parrish Medical Center's victory -- the Final Judgment of $0.00 -- Deligdish asked the appellate court to write a written opinion after the appellate court ruled in favor of Parrish. The appellate court has rejected Deligdish's request, and therefore the Per Curiam Affirmance (PCA) of the lower court's ruling has brought this case to closure.

(Case No.: 5D2024-0344; L.T. No.: 2021-CA-032983-X) After affirming Parrish Medical Center's victory -- the Final Judgment of $0.00 -- Deligdish asked the appellate court to write a written opinion the appellate court ruled in favor of Parrish. The appellate court has Deligdish's request, and therefore the Per Curiam Affirmance (PCA) of the lower court's ruling has brought this case to closure. April 2, 2026, Florida trial court dismisses Deligdish's claims against Parrish Medical Center's lawyers (Case No. 05.2023-CA-012958-XXX-XX). Deligdish claimed he was defamed by the law firm and lawyer defending Parrish Medical Center against Deligdish and Omni's many lawsuits. Deligdish's claims were thrown out of court. The Florida trial court dismissed Deligdish's claims against Parrish Medical Center's law firm and lawyer with prejudice – which means Deligdish is not permitted to refile it.

For more information about Parrish Medical Center, visit parrishhealthcare.com.

About Parrish Medical Center

Parrish Medical Center, a Parrish Healthcare integrated care partner and the first U.S. member of Cleveland Clinic Connected, is located on Florida's Space Coast. Founded in 1958, Parrish Medical Center is the region's only independent, public, not-for-profit community hospital, nationally recognized for its patient-centered healing environment. Parrish Medical Center is committed to providing the highest standard of care as evidenced by having earned several national distinctions, including, but not limited to, Joint Commission-certified Primary Stroke Center; first and only U.S. hospital to be Joint Commission Integrate Care Certified; Brevard's longest Commission on Cancer-certified oncology program; and designated a Surgical Quality Partner of the American College of Surgeons, among many others. Visit parrishhealthcare.com for more.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Parrish Healthcare