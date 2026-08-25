Parrish Medical Center Prevails in Federal Court; Ruling Rejects Claims Brought by Craig Deligdish

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A U.S. District Court has ruled in favor of Parrish Medical Center on all counts in a Qui Tam (Whistleblower) lawsuit brought by Craig Deligdish, owner of Melbourne's Omni Healthcare. It is Deligdish's latest legal defeat in a series of failed actions attempted against Parrish Medical Center, a public, not-for-profit hospital.

The United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida granted summary judgment in favor of Parrish Medical Center on all counts in a lawsuit brought by Deligdish.

The court found that Deligdish failed to support key claims against Parrish with record evidence or legal authority. Despite the United States and the State of Florida notifying the Court on September 6, 2023, that neither government would intervene in the case, Deligdish continued with the failed Qui Tam case. After losing multiple motions to dismiss, in his fourth attempt to proceed with the failed case, Deligdish filed a 12 Count Third Amended Complaint.

Deligdish's failed allegations included violations of the False Claims Act, the Florida False Claims Act (FCA), and the Stark Act. Notably, the Court's Summary Judgment Order in favor of Parrish Medical Center stated that Deligdish failed to cite any record evidence in support of his FCA claims based on alleged false certifications pertaining to the Cares Act. The lack of evidence revealed such legal weakness, that the Court stated, "Accordingly, the court concludes that Deligdish abandons this argument." Not only did Deligdish lack any evidence, the Court also cited his lack of citation of any legal authority and therefore treated his "argument as abandoned."

Likewise, with respect to Deligdish's allegations that Parrish Medical Center and its sister agency Halifax Health conspired to violate the FCA pertaining to Low Income Pool (LIP) program matters, the Court stated that Deligdish failed "to cite any legal authority" and therefore "Accordingly, the court treats Deligdish's conspiracy claims as abandoned."

And as to any Stark Law violations alleged by Deligdish, Parrish Medical Center argued it was also entitled to Summary Judgment. The Court noted that "Deligdish fails to respond, and accordingly, the court treats this claim as abandoned."

In its reporting of the results of this case, Bloomberg Law wrote, "A whistleblower must cite record evidence from which a reasonable juror could conclude that a defendant knowingly and falsely certified compliance with a requirement or knowingly made a false record, the court said. But Deligdish failed to present such evidence, it said."

"Our responsibility to the families and individuals of North Brevard is to stay focused on providing high quality and safe care for them," said George Mikitarian, Parrish Healthcare president and CEO. "We're of course pleased with the court's ruling, in which Parrish has prevailed against another failed lawsuit brought against the hospital by Deligdish."

"Parrish Medical Center will defend its mission, its integrity, and the trust placed in it by patients, its medical staff and employees, and the people we're honored to serve," Mikitarian said.

Zumpano Patricios represented Parrish Medical Center on this Qui Tam action and other failed lawsuits brought by Deligdish. Speaking for the firm, founding shareholders Joseph I. Zumpano and Leon N. Patricios stated:

"It is an honor to represent Parrish Medical Center, and we are pleased with the extraordinary result of defeating a Qui Tam action at the Summary Judgment stage. But most importantly, it is quite satisfying to see Parrish Medical Center enjoy this important legal victory and its feeling of exoneration that accompanies the outcome."

Zumpano added, "The case sets an important example against bringing allegations against hospitals without the required evidence or legal authorities. Parrish Medical Center is not only a steward of care for our communities, but it is also a hospital system that is very capable of defending its record - and will."

The court's decision is the most recent legal defeat for Deligdish against Parrish Medical Center. Among the others:

Parrish Medical Center's successful eviction of Deligdish's company from its North Brevard office and recovering more than $1 million for failure to pay rent.

Defeating an action that Deligdish and his company brought against Parrish Medical Center's physician practice in which a jury found that Deligdish "aided and abetted" his company's breach of fiduciary duties owed to Parrish's physician practice.

Defeating Deligdish's attempt to sue Zumpano Patricios, the law firm that has defended Parrish Medical Center in Deligdish's multiple lawsuits.

SOURCE North Brevard County Hospital District dba Parrish Medical Center