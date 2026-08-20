Parrish Medical Center Awarded More Than $5.2 Million in Grants to Promote Rural Health, Workforce Development, in First Year of Florida's Rural Health Transformation Program

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parrish Medical Center is among the first Florida healthcare provider organizations to receive grants, in Parrish's case totaling more than $5.2 million, to help transform rural health.

The grants were announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis, awarded to selected health care organizations across the state as part of Florida's Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). Funded federally, the RHTP program is administered in Florida by the state's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).

"These investments in rural Florida will strengthen hospitals and clinics, expand the rural health care workforce, and help ensure Floridians can access high-quality care in their own communities," Gov. DeSantis said in the announcement.

Parrish received two grants, $4,416,000 for preventive care and care at home, and $793,000 for workforce development. Parrish was one of 81 organizations statewide to qualify for RHTP grants based on Parrish's application and evaluation by AHCA.

"Qualifying for these grants will result in health care improvements and vocational opportunities for individuals and families we serve," said George Mikitarian, Parrish president and CEO. "Our Parrish vision statement is 'healing families, healing communities,' and our team's work to qualify for these grants is an example of Parrish professionals working to fulfill our vision to benefit the people in our communities."

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos, whose congressional district includes the Parrish service area, praised the hospital, its Board of Directors, and staff for earning the grants.

"I applaud Parrish and its Board of Directors for their leadership in helping us improve health care access in rural communities," said Rep. Haridopolos. "It has been my honor to advocate at the federal level for rural health funding. Rural health care is essential, yet many communities face limited access because of their distance from hospitals and providers. With this award, Parrish, its Board of Directors, and their coalition of partners will make a meaningful difference in creating access and developing a future-ready workforce."

Through the two grants, Parrish will make healthcare more accessible by bringing preventive, virtual, and home-based services closer to the communities we serve. The Workforce Development initiative will help build the next generation of healthcare professionals through local education, training, and career opportunities.

Through Workforce Development, as the RHTP website describes, involves "partnerships with high schools and community colleges to expand curriculum development and training for allied health workers that allows residents to 'learn and serve' locally. All participants will commit to a five-year rural service period, ensuring long-term retention and continuity of care."

Among the criteria for grant selection as described on the RHTP website are "demonstrated organizational and fiscal capacity to manage a large-scale federal program; experience and existing partnerships with Florida's rural providers, hospitals, and CBOs (community-based organizations)."

Said AHCA Secretary Shevaun L. Harris, "Every awardee in this round went through a competitive, merit-based review, and it shows in the caliber of the partners we are announcing today. These organizations know their communities, and they have shown us concrete plans to put this funding to work. This is what it looks like to close the gap between rural and urban health care access, one community at a time."

Mikitarian praised each of the participants that enabled the grant application to meet RHTP requirements. "They are outstanding, and we couldn't have done it without them," Mikitarian said. "Each one's participation shows their desire to expand health care services throughout our region."

These organizations are:

American TelePhysicians

Arcadius Health

Aspire Health Partners

Brevard County Schools, Career and Technical Education

Brevard Health Alliance

ClariVue Health/Echelon Health Partners

Coastal Ambulance

Eckerd's Pharmacy 107

Florida Institute of Technology

Main Street Health

Nuvo Cares

Strategic Interests

Space Coast Health Centers

Valkyrie / Matador UAS

About Parrish Healthcare

Parrish Healthcare, America's first Joint Commission Integrated Care Certified system, includes: Parrish Medical Center, first U.S. Cleveland Clinic Connected member and one of the nation's most recognized hospitals for clinical quality, patient safety, and healing environments; Parrish Medical Group, NCQA certified patient-centered medical homes; and Parrish Health Network, a coalition of healthcare providers, insurers and others working together to improve quality and safety and lower healthcare costs on behalf of individuals, families and businesses. Visit parrishhealthcare.com for more information.

About Parrish Medical Center

Parrish Medical Center, a Parrish Healthcare integrated care partner, is located on Florida's Space Coast. Founded in 1958, Parrish Medical Center is the region's only independent, public, not-for-profit community hospital, nationally recognized for its patient-centered healing environment. Parrish Medical Center has earned several national distinctions, including, but not limited to, Joint Commission-certified Primary Stroke Center; Commission on Cancer-certified oncology program and Surgical Quality Partner of the American College of Surgeons; among many others. Visit parrishhealthcare.com for more information.

SOURCE North Brevard County Hospital District dba Parrish Medical Center