Parrot Analytics' Global TV Demand Report Finds Netflix Captured 62.6% Of Worldwide Demand For Digital Original Series In Q2 2019

Parrot Analytics, the leading television data analytics firm focused on gauging trends and demand for content around the world, examined the demand share for global SVOD platforms, digital original series popularity, and the market-specific genre demand shares in Q2 2019 in its recently released Q2 Global Television Demand Report. The report features market-specific analyses including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"With Netflix taking the lion's share of global demand for its original series, it's not surprising that in the second quarter of this year the service continues to lead in the drama genre for most markets," commented Samuel Stadler, VP of Marketing, Parrot Analytics. "Lucifer has come out on top in six markets examined and Stranger Things was the most in-demand digital original in the U.S. and South Korea for Q2. We expect Stranger Things will have a sizable impact on overall platform demand for Netflix in the US and other key markets in the third quarter."

In addition, the 2Q Global TV Demand Report revealed continued demand for specific genres of content. Sci-fi dramas were the most in-demand in half of the markets analyzed, while Superhero, Crime Dramas and Comedy Dramas also showed increased demand, respectively, across all ten markets. In the popular Action/Adventure genre category, DC Universe originals beat out Netflix originals in demand share in the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Taiwan.

For more insights, download the complete Global Television Demand Report here:

https://insights.parrotanalytics.com/tv

