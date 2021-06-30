Parrot unveils ANAFI Ai: The first 4G connected robotic UAV

For the first time, ANAFI Ai embeds a Secure Element in the drone and in its Skycontroller 4. The 4G link between the drone and the user's phone is encrypted. The Secure Element protects both the integrity of the software and the privacy of data transferred.

Parrot's large partner ecosystem delivers a wealth of specialized applications and services for a variety of professional uses. Parrot is the first in the industry to make its piloting application open-source. Parrot offers developers a Software Development Kit (SDK) to execute custom code in the ANAFI Ai drone during the flight. The SDK gives access to all flight sensors, including obstacle avoidance sensors, occupancy grid and internet access.

ANAFI Ai's uniquely designed obstacle-avoidance (OA) system detects obstacles in all directions, using stereo cameras to sense objects and automatically avoid them.

ANAFI Ai incorporates a 48 MP main camera and boasts a powerfully-stabilized 4K 60fps / HDR10 camera to capture finely-detailed aerial images and smooth video footage.

Originally the pioneer of consumer drones a decade ago, Parrot now seeks to set new standards for drones at work. Advanced artificial intelligence, autonomous flights, best-in-class imaging, photogrammetry accuracy and reliable 4G connectivity, put powerful new tools in the hands of professionals like never before.

ANAFI Ai will be available in the second half of 2021 through Parrot Drone Enterprise Partners and leading Enterprise Drone Reseller Network.

For more information, visit: https://www.parrot.com/us/drones/anafi-ai

About Parrot

Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Parrot is today the leading European group in the fast-growing industry of drones. Visionary, at the forefront of innovation, Parrot is the only group to be positioned across the entire value chain, from equipment to services and software.

Parrot, the world's number 2 of the consumer drone market, designs drones known for their high performance and ease of use.

Parrot has a portfolio of outstanding companies and interests in commercial drones, covering equipment, software and services. Its expert capabilities are focused primarily on three vertical markets: (i) agriculture, (ii) 3D Mapping, Surveying and Inspection, and (iii) Defense and Security.

The Parrot Group designs and engineers its products in Europe, mainly in France and Switzerland. It currently employs over 500 people worldwide and makes the majority of its sales outside of France. Parrot, headquartered in Paris, has been listed since 2006 on Euronext Paris (FR0004038263 - PARRO). Financial information can be found on http://corporate.parrot.com. For more information: www.parrot.com and its subsidiaries www.pix4d.com, www.sensefly.com.

