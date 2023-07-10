Parry Labs Receives $38 Million Award for Electronic Warfare System

Parry Labs LLC

10 Jul, 2023, 09:22 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADS Inc. has been awarded a delivery order by DLA Troop Support on behalf of the U.S Army for production of a system to support the safety and security of our troops against modern improvised explosions and electromagnetic threats. The hardware to fulfill the $38 million delivery order will be produced by ADS's sub-contractor, Parry Labs LLC in Columbia, Maryland.

The expeditionary ultra broadband, man-portable jammer is designed specifically for utilization by certified bomb technicians and enhances soldier lethality through protection and sustainment of operations. This next-generation electronic countermeasures capability "jams" radio frequencies thereby reducing the vulnerability of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) soldiers to the latest Remote Controlled IED (RCIED) threats, which often result in critical injury or death. Development, transition, and fielding of this system will enhance the warfighter's ability to safely conduct operations and help ensure US forces remain dominant on the battlefield of the future.

"Parry is proud to support the Army and the wider EOD community with this next generation electronic warfare system," said CEO John Parkes. "Our solution provides capabilities needed by EOD teams to maintain freedom of maneuver and secure lines of communications."

First delivery of the electronic warfare devices is planned for the early part of FY2024.

About Parry Labs, LLC

Parry Labs redefines the edge for the modern battlespace with digital systems integration that delivers rapid capability deployment and a decisive combat advantage. The company combines open software architecture and mission-proven hardware to create a common framework that is integrated, agile and designed to deliver the most mission-critical technology at mission relevant speed. For more information visit Parry Labs and follow us on LinkedIn

