Parry's Pizza Day Offers Epic Giveaways & Deals on Tuesday, January 16

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Parry's Pizza at any Colorado, Arizona or Texas location for the inaugural "Parry's Pizza Day" on Tuesday, January 16! This first-ever event will celebrate the birthday of Parry's (17 years ago, in January 2007), as well as Parry's Craveably Crafted food, incredible fans and awesome employees.

Join Parry's in-store for several massive offers including $5 Medium Cheese Pizzas available all day for all guests and FREE Birthday Bites for Parry's App users. PLUS, enter to win a gift basket valued up to $400 or FREE PIZZA every week for the rest of 2024 (one winner per location, valued at over $1,200 each)!

Parry's will be handing out special swag for kids throughout the day as well and celebrating with our biggest brand-wide pint night ever in the evening. Each location will have a brewery representative in the restaurant sampling beers and handing out additional swag items.

Parry's is THE place to be on Tuesday, January 16th!

Find your closest Parry's here: https://parryspizza.com/locations/

About Parry's Pizza

Parry's launched in 2007 as a New York-style pizza joint that was great for a quick bite and perhaps a beer or a glass of wine. Over the past 16 years, the restaurant's reputation for "Craveably Crafted" food at a family-friendly value has grown, and Parry's has evolved into a complete dining experience. Sure, pizza, wings and fried dough (customer favorites) are still on the menu, but Parry's also has become a craft beer haven with some of the best rotating tap lists around.

Parry's restaurants are built with a unique, industrial New York warehouse feel, complemented with inviting fixtures and decor that allow you to feel even closer to the city that never sleeps.

Parry's mission is simple, and the company strives to deliver on it every single day: Craveably Crafted Food & Beer Served with Uncommon Hospitality.

