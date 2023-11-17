Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse Celebrates Grand Opening in Pharr on November 21

PHARR, Texas, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its Pharr, TX location on Tuesday, November 21st, in the Pharr Town Center! The Parry's team is excited to serve up some NY-style pizza, wings, sandwiches, pasta and more, plus 72 beers on draft, to residents of Pharr, McAllen and the surrounding communities!

Doors will open at 11am on Tuesday, but Parry's suggests that you arrive early. In celebration of its newest location, the first 25 parties in line for the opening on the 21st will receive a guaranteed Grand Opening prize bag valued up to $50. Arrive early to secure your prize!

AND, throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, Parry's will be raffling off FREE PIZZA AND FREE LUNCH SPECIALS EVERY WEEK for 6 months! A total of 20 lucky guests will win these incredible raffles.

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is located at 550 North Jackson Road, Pharr, TX 78577, next to the Cinemark Pharr Town Center.

About Parry's Pizza

Parry's launched in 2007 as a New York-style pizza joint that was great for a quick bite and perhaps a beer or a glass of wine. Over the past 16 years, the restaurant's reputation for "craveably crafted" food at a family-friendly value has grown, and Parry's has evolved into a complete dining experience. Sure, pizza, wings and fried dough (customer favorites) are still on the menu, but Parry's also has become a craft beer haven with some of the best rotating tap lists around.

Parry's restaurants are built with a unique, industrial New York warehouse feel, complemented with inviting fixtures and decor that allow you to feel even closer to the city that never sleeps.

Parry's mission is simple, and the company strives to deliver on it every single day: Craveably Crafted Food & Beer Served with Uncommon Hospitality.

