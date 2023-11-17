Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse Celebrates Grand Opening in Pharr on November 21

News provided by

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse

17 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET

PHARR, Texas, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its Pharr, TX location on Tuesday, November 21st, in the Pharr Town Center! The Parry's team is excited to serve up some NY-style pizza, wings, sandwiches, pasta and more, plus 72 beers on draft, to residents of Pharr, McAllen and the surrounding communities!

Continue Reading
Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse opens Tuesday, November 21 in Pharr, TX
Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse opens Tuesday, November 21 in Pharr, TX
Join the Parry's Pharr team for NY-Style pizza served with uncommon hospitality!
Join the Parry's Pharr team for NY-Style pizza served with uncommon hospitality!

Doors will open at 11am on Tuesday, but Parry's suggests that you arrive early. In celebration of its newest location, the first 25 parties in line for the opening on the 21st will receive a guaranteed Grand Opening prize bag valued up to $50. Arrive early to secure your prize!

AND, throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, Parry's will be raffling off FREE PIZZA AND FREE LUNCH SPECIALS EVERY WEEK for 6 months! A total of 20 lucky guests will win these incredible raffles.

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is located at 550 North Jackson Road, Pharr, TX 78577, next to the Cinemark Pharr Town Center.

About Parry's Pizza
Parry's launched in 2007 as a New York-style pizza joint that was great for a quick bite and perhaps a beer or a glass of wine. Over the past 16 years, the restaurant's reputation for "craveably crafted" food at a family-friendly value has grown, and Parry's has evolved into a complete dining experience. Sure, pizza, wings and fried dough (customer favorites) are still on the menu, but Parry's also has become a craft beer haven with some of the best rotating tap lists around.

Parry's restaurants are built with a unique, industrial New York warehouse feel, complemented with inviting fixtures and decor that allow you to feel even closer to the city that never sleeps.

Parry's mission is simple, and the company strives to deliver on it every single day: Craveably Crafted Food & Beer Served with Uncommon Hospitality.

Media Contact:
Nate Lyon
3039028786
[email protected]

SOURCE Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse

Also from this source

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse Celebrates Grand Opening Starting July 31st

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse Celebrates Grand Opening Starting July 31st

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its second San Antonio, TX location on Monday, July 31st, in the Culebra...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.