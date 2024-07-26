Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse Celebrates Grand Opening on July 29

CIBOLO, Texas, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of Parry's in northeast San Antonio (Cibolo/Schertz) on Monday, July 29. This will be their fourth San Antonio restaurant, located in the Cibolo Crossing shopping area, near Santikos Entertainment, north of 3009 off Cibolo Valley Dr. The Parry's team is excited to serve up some NY-style pizza, wings, sandwiches, pasta and more, plus 70 beers on draft, to residents of Cibolo and Schertz!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, presented by the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, will take place at 10:30am on Monday, and all are welcome to join. PLUS, in celebration of Parry's newest location, the first 25 parties in line for the opening on the 29th will receive a guaranteed Grand Opening prize bag valued up to $50. Arrive early to secure your prize!

AND, all day Monday and Tuesday, Parry's will be raffling off FREE PIZZA AND FREE LUNCH SPECIALS EVERY WEEK for the rest of 2024! A total of 20 lucky guests will win these incredible raffles.

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is located at 18238 N. Interstate 35, Suite 107, Cibolo, TX 78108.

About Parry's Pizza

Parry's launched in 2007 as a New York-style pizza joint that was great for a quick bite and perhaps a beer or a glass of wine. Over the past 17 years, the restaurant's reputation for "craveably crafted" food at a family-friendly value has grown, and Parry's has evolved into a complete dining experience. Sure, pizza, wings and fried dough (customer favorites) are still on the menu, but Parry's also has become a craft beer haven with some of the best rotating tap lists around.

Parry's restaurants are built with a unique, New York warehouse feel, complemented with inviting fixtures and decor that allow you to feel even closer to the city that never sleeps. The Parry's vibe is perfect for lunch, dinner or a special occasion.

Parry's partners with numerous community groups including schools, churches and nonprofits to host donation nights throughout the year. Plus, a portion of every Parry's Pint sold is donated to nonprofit partners as part of the company's "Pennies from Pints" program. San Antonio Parry's locations support The 100 Club of San Antonio and Morgan's Wonderland with their Pennies from Pints donations.

Parry's mission is simple, and the company strives to deliver on it every single day: Craveably Crafted Food & Beer Served with Uncommon Hospitality.

