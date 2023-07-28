Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse Celebrates Grand Opening Starting July 31st

SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its second San Antonio, TX location on Monday, July 31st, in the Culebra Commons shopping center! The Parry's team is excited to serve up some NY-style pizza, wings, sandwiches, pasta and more, plus 72 beers on draft, to residents of west San Antonio!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, presented by the Helotes Area Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 10:30am on Monday, and all are welcome to join. PLUS, in celebration of Parry's newest location, the first 25 parties in line for the opening on the 31st will receive a guaranteed Grand Opening prize bag valued up to $50. Arrive early to secure your prize!

AND, all day Monday and Tuesday, Parry's will be raffling off FREE PIZZA AND FREE LUNCH SPECIALS EVERY WEEK for the rest of 2023! A total of 20 guests will win these incredible raffles.

The fun continues all week! Tuesday, August 1st is Family Day, with a balloon artist and more raffle drawings throughout the day. Wednesday will feature Parry's famous Wednesday Special, an unbeatable family value. Finally, craft beer lovers will not want to miss Thursday night, with Real Ale Brewing Company in for a Pint Night featuring a limited-release summer beer, Coney Island Creamsicle, brewed specially for Parry's Grand Opening in Culebra Commons!

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is located at 6626 W Loop 1604 N Bldg 4, San Antonio, TX 78254.

Parry's launched in 2007 as a New York-style pizza joint that was great for a quick bite and perhaps a beer or a glass of wine. Over the past 16 years, the restaurant's reputation for "craveably crafted" food at a family-friendly value has grown, and Parry's has evolved into a complete dining experience. Sure, pizza, wings and fried dough (customer favorites) are still on the menu, but Parry's also has become a craft beer haven with some of the best rotating tap lists around.

Parry's restaurants are built with a unique, industrial New York warehouse feel, complemented with inviting fixtures and decor that allow you to feel even closer to the city that never sleeps.

Parry's mission is simple, and the company strives to deliver on it every single day: Craveably Crafted Food & Beer Served with Uncommon Hospitality.

