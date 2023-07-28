Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse Celebrates Grand Opening Starting July 31st

News provided by

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse

28 Jul, 2023, 08:53 ET

SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its second San Antonio, TX location on Monday, July 31st, in the Culebra Commons shopping center! The Parry's team is excited to serve up some NY-style pizza, wings, sandwiches, pasta and more, plus 72 beers on draft, to residents of west San Antonio!

Continue Reading
Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse in San Antonio, TX (Culebra Commons)
Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse in San Antonio, TX (Culebra Commons)
The Parry's Culebra Team
The Parry's Culebra Team

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, presented by the Helotes Area Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 10:30am on Monday, and all are welcome to join. PLUS, in celebration of Parry's newest location, the first 25 parties in line for the opening on the 31st will receive a guaranteed Grand Opening prize bag valued up to $50. Arrive early to secure your prize!

AND, all day Monday and Tuesday, Parry's will be raffling off FREE PIZZA AND FREE LUNCH SPECIALS EVERY WEEK for the rest of 2023! A total of 20 guests will win these incredible raffles.

The fun continues all week! Tuesday, August 1st is Family Day, with a balloon artist and more raffle drawings throughout the day. Wednesday will feature Parry's famous Wednesday Special, an unbeatable family value. Finally, craft beer lovers will not want to miss Thursday night, with Real Ale Brewing Company in for a Pint Night featuring a limited-release summer beer, Coney Island Creamsicle, brewed specially for Parry's Grand Opening in Culebra Commons!

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is located at 6626 W Loop 1604 N Bldg 4, San Antonio, TX 78254.

About Parry's Pizza
Parry's launched in 2007 as a New York-style pizza joint that was great for a quick bite and perhaps a beer or a glass of wine. Over the past 16 years, the restaurant's reputation for "craveably crafted" food at a family-friendly value has grown, and Parry's has evolved into a complete dining experience. Sure, pizza, wings and fried dough (customer favorites) are still on the menu, but Parry's also has become a craft beer haven with some of the best rotating tap lists around.

Parry's restaurants are built with a unique, industrial New York warehouse feel, complemented with inviting fixtures and decor that allow you to feel even closer to the city that never sleeps.

Parry's mission is simple, and the company strives to deliver on it every single day: Craveably Crafted Food & Beer Served with Uncommon Hospitality.

Media Contact:
Nate Lyon
303-902-8786
[email protected] 

SOURCE Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.