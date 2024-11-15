Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse Celebrates Sugar Land Grand Opening on November 18th!

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of Parry's in Sugar Land, Texas, on Monday, November 18. This is their first location in Sugar Land, located at 7310 Cotesworth Ave, Suite 500, Sugar Land, Texas 77479. The Parry's team is excited to serve up some NY-style pizza, wings, sandwiches, pasta and more, plus over 70 beers on draft, to residents of Sugar Land!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, presented by the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, will take place at 11:30am on Friday, November 15th, and all are welcome to join. PLUS, in celebration of Parry's newest location, the first 25 parties in line for the opening on Monday the 18th will receive a guaranteed Grand Opening prize bag valued up to $50. Arrive early to secure your prize!

AND, all day Monday and Tuesday, Parry's will be raffling off FREE PIZZA AND FREE LUNCH SPECIALS EVERY WEEK for the next six months! A total of 20 lucky guests will win these incredible raffles.

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse has a menu featuring hand tossed "made from scratch" dough, sauce made daily, the highest quality ingredients, always fresh and never frozen wings, and a selection of hand crafted, local, rare, and premium beers unrivaled anywhere in the state. They have been bringing NY-style pizza, East Coast, and Italian favorites to Texas for over five years now.

Parry's also offers everyday and daily specials including $10.99 lunch combos from 11am-3pm Monday – Friday, daily pizza and wings specials, early dine specials from 3-6pm Sunday – Thursday and Happy Hour specials 3-6pm Monday – Friday and all day Sunday. Visit parryspizza.com for more details.

Guests can join the Parry's Rewards program and receive a free cheesy bread or parm bites just for signing up, and can start earning points right away, score VIP perks, and enjoy a free birthday pizza. Join today by downloading the Parry's Pizza app or visiting parryspizza.com.

About Parry's Pizza

Parry's launched in 2007 as a New York-style pizza joint that was great for a quick bite and perhaps a beer or a glass of wine. Over the past 17 years, the restaurant's reputation for "craveably crafted" food at a family-friendly value has grown, and Parry's has evolved into a complete dining experience. Sure, pizza, wings and fried dough (customer favorites) are still on the menu, but Parry's also has become a craft beer haven with some of the best rotating tap lists around.

Parry's restaurants are built with a unique, New York warehouse feel, complemented with inviting fixtures and decor that allow you to feel even closer to the city that never sleeps. The Parry's vibe is perfect for lunch, dinner or a special occasion.

Parry's partners with numerous community groups including schools, churches and nonprofits to host donation nights throughout the year. Plus, a portion of every Parry's Pint sold is donated to nonprofit partners as part of the company's "Pennies from Pints" program. The Sugar Land location will support Fort Bend Paws with their Pennies from Pints donations.

Parry's mission is simple, and the company strives to deliver on it every single day: Craveably Crafted Food & Beer Served with Uncommon Hospitality.

