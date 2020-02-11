Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse Is Bringing New-York Style Pizza and Craft Beer to Dallas

THE COLONY, Texas, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse will open its tenth location in early March 2020 outside Dallas in The Colony, within the new Grandscape development. Parry's, a Denver-based restaurant group, is known for its New York-style pizza and epic craft beer selection. Beyond its impressive menu of pizza, wings and other New York-inspired eats, Parry's will feature a robust craft beer menu—with 80 carefully curated taps—including numerous handles of local Texas brews. Parry's large patio and prime location to shopping and entertainment within Grandscape will make it a must-visit spot for locals and visitors to the area.

Parry's first opened its doors in suburban Denver in 2007 as a small, New York-style pizza joint with handmade pies, the best Buffalo wings around and huge calzones. Today, Parry's favorites still include its award-winning pizza and wings, but its menu has expanded to offer "craveably crafted" salads, sandwiches and appetizers—as well as the largest craft beer selection around. Parry's taps rotate constantly; no contract taps here. Parry's is known for its signature beer events, so Texas beer connoisseurs, get ready to drink some memorable suds at your new favorite spot!

Parry's Pizza strives to bring a slice of New York City to the suburbs, allowing residents a family-friendly place to call their own. All Parry's restaurants are built with a unique, industrial New York warehouse feel, complemented with textiles and fixtures that transport you to the city that never sleeps. Parry's is a committed community partner and hosts hundreds of fundraisers annually, while donating thousands to local nonprofits, local schools and community groups.

"We are thrilled to enter the Dallas market by joining the Grandscape community, which is becoming a destination to shop, play and of course—dine! Between the exploding craft beer scene and the family-oriented culture, we know that Parry's will find an awesome home in The Colony," said Parry's CEO Jon Hook.

Parry's will be located at 5752 Grandscape Blvd, Suite 140, The Colony, TX 75056.

About Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse

When you're in need of a New York-style pizza fix and a craft beer selection that has been meticulously curated, Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is your go-to spot. Parry's homemade dough and sauce are made daily, and fresh mozzarella cheese is grated by hand. The result? A craveably crafted pizza that is both delicious and award-winning. Take a look further down the menu and you'll recognize that whether you're a pizza lover or prefer something lighter, Parry's has you covered with several made-from-scratch options. From appetizers and calzones—to salads and desserts—the menu offers an extensive variety of options just waiting to be paired with a cold craft beer or glass of wine.

