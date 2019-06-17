Parsable Adds Daher to its Growing Roster of Customers in the Aerospace Industry

PARIS, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsable, the Connected Worker Platform company, has added Daher , the global aircraft manufacturer and an industry and service equipment supplier, to its customer roster. The partnership was started by the "Armstrong" innovation group, Daher's Silicon Valley-based program that aims to accelerate the adoption of new technologies across its manufacturing, equipment and systems, and logistics and supply chain.

Parsable and Daher will be exhibiting at this week's 53rd annual International Paris Air Show at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, the largest aerospace event in the world, at Stand #A254, Hall 2A. The two companies will be demonstrating how the Parsable Connected Worker Platform unlocks powerful data about the human-led work performed on Daher's propeller production lines.

With the API integration of Parsable into Daher's operations systems, Daher management can create and access dashboards to easily track work activities and key performance indicators (KPIs), analyze issues and bottlenecks, and improve or resolve them – all in real time. The data is captured from frontline operators who plan and execute standardized work step-by-step through Parsable's easy-to-use mobile app, eliminating the need for paper-based work instructions.

"A recent Deloitte study1 found that 84% of aerospace and defense executives consider leveraging new digital technologies as key to market differentiation – but only a quarter of those companies are actually currently using technology to access and analyze data that inform real-time decision-making," said Lawrence Whittle, Parsable CEO. "Daher's 'Armstrong' initiative, and investment in technology like ours, show its commitment to a new era of aircraft manufacturing that puts digital at the forefront. We look forward to growing side-by-side and creating the aerospace factory of the future."

"At Daher, we believe that the success of the aerospace industry rests on the power of connecting people with technology, including workers on the front lines," said Florent Francois, head of digital strategy at Daher. "With Parsable, our vision for the factory of the future becomes exponentially easier to execute. We are thrilled to partner with a technology leader that not only demonstrates a deep understanding of our business, but also a commitment to help us uncover new efficiencies and growth opportunities."

"With the advent of new innovative technologies, especially in the digital arena, we can significantly improve the efficiency of aircraft manufacturing along the entire supply chain," said Thomas d'Halluin, managing partner of Airbus Ventures, which has invested in Parsable. "Increasing company productivity, quality and safety are paramount to a company gaining the competitive edge, and this is where Parsable is demonstrating a clear advantage to its customers."

