Parsable Brings Connected Worker Technology to Suntory Smart Factory

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsable, the Connected Worker™ Platform company, today announced its software solution is being deployed by Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. at its forthcoming Smart Factory model site. The site is the first of its kind for the multinational beverage company, and serves as the prototype for the development of other Suntory Smart Factory plants in Japan.

This inaugural Suntory Smart Factory site, located in Omachi, Nagano prefecture, Japan, will produce bottled mineral water and is scheduled to begin operations in summer 2021. Additional sites will consider following the innovation of their facilities throughout Japan.

Suntory saw Parsable and its Connected Worker Platform as a critical partner for making the successful leap to a Smart Factory manufacturing environment, and as part of a strategic plan to reinforce its reputation for innovation-led business operations with employees, customers and local communities.

The Parsable Connected Worker Platform will be used to augment Suntory's frontline worker experience, providing mobile-based, modern digital tools that improve employee satisfaction, safety and productivity. The platform will be part of a broader ecosystem of advanced technologies that integrate the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, robotic automation, data lakes and more into daily manufacturing and supply chain operations – and establish Suntory as a global leader in technology innovation.

As well as increasing productivity, quality and safety of operations through fully digitized and connected Smart Factory plants, Suntory also is committed to sustainability and the environment. The Smart Factory will be a zero emission facility, among many other eco-friendly features and practices.

"Connected worker technology is now table stakes when industrial leaders consider how to improve the safety, productivity and efficiency of their workforce through digitalization," said Lawrence Whittle, CEO, Parsable. "Suntory's progressive Smart Factory initiative and investment in Parsable's Connected Worker Platform show its dedication not only to digitally transforming CPG manufacturing, but also to creating the best working environment and opportunities for its frontline employees. This agreement also broadens Parsable's footprint in Asia, which is a key market for us."

With the integration of Parsable into Suntory's operations systems, Suntory management can guide frontline personnel to perform tasks safely and accurately through multimedia, collaborative standardized work procedures on Parsable's easy-to-use mobile app, eliminating the need for inefficient paper-based work instructions. Managers can access work execution data and trends via real-time dashboards that allow safety, quality and efficiency issues to be identified for immediate resolution and optimization.

"We are excited to leverage all that the Parsable Connected Worker Platform has to offer. As we bring to life the concept of the Smart Factory and create the blueprint for highly advanced, environmentally friendly factories in the world, we must ensure that our personnel has the tools they need to more effectively execute their work on the production floor," said Ryo Takayama, Senior General Manager,

Engineering Department, Suntory Food & Beverage Ltd. "The concept of Industry 4.0 is not just reserved for processes and equipment; it needs to empower and connect workers as well."

Suntory joins Parsable's rapidly growing roster of enterprise consumer packaged goods (CPG) customers, including Grupo Bimbo, Henkel, Coca-Cola European Partners and more.

About Parsable

Parsable ( www.parsable.com ) helps the world's largest industrial firms get jobs done right – every time. Parsable's Connected Worker Platform enables employees to collaboratively execute their work using paperless, digital work instructions on mobile devices. In addition to measuring every step and action, workers can raise issues and provide feedback in real time so that every process is quickly analyzed and improved. With Parsable, companies gain unprecedented visibility into their operations, uncover detailed data about their work processes for continuous improvement, and attract new tech-savvy talent. A member of the World Economic Forum, Parsable is headquartered in San Francisco with offices throughout North America and Europe. Follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter ( @ParsableHQ ) and the Parsable blog .

