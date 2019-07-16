Parsable Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary with Opening of New Canada Office in Vancouver BC

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsable, provider of the leading Connected Worker Platform, today celebrated its six-year anniversary and announced several key company milestones, including the opening of a new Vancouver, Canada, office and two new company patents. Parsable also nearly doubled its employee count and recently unveiled notable customer partnerships with Green Chef and Daher .

"It has been a phenomenal last two years of expansion for Parsable on multiple fronts, from customer, partner and employee growth to massive strides in product development and adoption, as the market for our enterprise-class platform is maturing at a rapid rate," said Lawrence Whittle, Parsable CEO. "As we come upon the mid-year mark in 2019, we're excited to continue the momentum and to partner with innovative industrial firms on their digital journey.

"We're committed more than ever to empower the 2.7 billion deskless workers around the world with the right digital tools to help make sure all jobs are executed right the first time, every time, hence driving employee safety, higher product and service quality, and overall operational efficiency," Whittle continued. "The $73 million investment we have secured so far has enabled us to deliver the most secure, scalable and functional platform in the Connected Worker market."

Significant company and product milestones within the past year include:

Increased user base across more than 120 countries, including Brazil , Germany , Italy , Saudi Arabia and Singapore as recent additions.

, , , and as recent additions. Opened new Vancouver, Canada , office located in the prime Gastown district.

, office located in the prime Gastown district. Expanded native language support to now include Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Malay, Portuguese, Romanian and Spanish.

Processed over 14 million data points from users, providing enterprise firms with unparalleled visibility into how work is being performed on the factory floor and to optimize workflows.

Achieved double-digit employee growth year-over-year across North America , Europe and Latin America , including the executive appointments of Chief Revenue Officer, Nathan Rader , and Chief Product Officer, Michael Chou .

, and , including the executive appointments of Chief Revenue Officer, , and Chief Product Officer, . Hosted first Connected Worker Summit , in San Francisco .

, in . Accelerated usage and adoption of its Connected Worker Platform, with over 200% year-over-year growth in job templates (digital work procedures) published by work managers and over 100% growth of jobs completed by users.

Parsable also secured two patents, U.S. Patent No. 9,619,770 and U.S. Patent 9,619,771 , enabling the company to protect the intellectual property (IP) underlying its core platform, mobile and wearables capabilities. These patents cover several proprietary technology innovations developed by the company.

"When Lightspeed first met with the Parsable team a few years back, we were impressed by their vision to empower the human industrial worker," said Barry Eggers, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. "Since that initial meeting, the company has made extraordinary progress and its technology has proven to be an industry game-changer. Lightspeed is proud to partner with Parsable and we're looking forward to an exciting journey ahead."

About Parsable

Parsable ( www.parsable.com ) helps the world's largest industrial firms get jobs done right – every time. Parsable's Connected Worker Platform enables employees to collaboratively execute their work using paperless, digital work instructions on mobile devices. In addition to measuring every step and action, workers can raise issues and provide feedback in real time so that every process is quickly analyzed and improved. With Parsable, companies gain unprecedented visibility into their operations, uncover detailed data about their work processes for continuous improvement, and attract new tech-savvy talent. A member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Parsable is headquartered in San Francisco with offices throughout North America and Europe. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter (@ParsableHQ) and the Parsable blog.

About Lightspeed Venture Partners

Lightspeed Venture Partners ( www.lsvp.com ) is a venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the Enterprise and Consumer sectors. Over the past two decades, the Lightspeed team has backed hundreds of entrepreneurs and helped build more than 350 companies globally, including Snap, The Honest Company, GrubHub, Nest, Nutanix, AppDynamics, and MuleSoft. The firm currently manages over $9 billion of committed capital and invests in the U.S. and internationally, with investment professionals and advisors in Silicon Valley, Israel, India and China.

