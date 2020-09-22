Parsable Grows Executive Team with Two Strategic Appointments to Champion the Connected Worker in New Phase of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsable, the Connected Worker™ Platform company, today announced the appointment of two new senior hires to lead its next phase of growth: Oji Udezue joins as Chief Product Officer, and James Huang joins as Senior Vice President of Alliances and Integrations.

Parsable raised $60 million in a Series D round in August, highlighting the market opportunity, its leadership position and the accelerating necessity for Connected Worker technologies to ensure the performance and long-term resiliency of industrial companies.

These new appointments are focused on two critical areas that will drive momentum across the global market: Taking the Parsable Connected Worker Platform to the next level and driving even faster customer acquisition and scale of expansions, and secondly, to further build out a network of global alliance partners to significantly expand product and service distribution.

As Chief Product Officer, Udezue will drive product strategy and innovation for Parsable as the company doubles-down on expanding its Connected Worker Platform and empowering industrial frontline workers with modern digital tools that improve safety, productivity and quality at scale.

In his newly formed role as Senior Vice President of Alliances and Integrations, Huang will be responsible for Parsable's partner strategy and ecosystem, including the go-to-market execution with strategy firms, technology providers and system integrators.

"Our recent funding round validated the huge market opportunity for connected work. Although the pandemic has had a devastating impact this year, industrial companies now realize it's now or never when it comes to digital transformation," said Lawrence Whittle, Parsable CEO. "While 2020 will go down on record for many obvious reasons, we see 2021 as the year Connected Worker platforms become a must-have. There is a global urgency for technology that connects deskless workers to the people, systems, machines and information to do their jobs the right way, every time.

Whittle continued: "The time is right for us to invest even more in building the most comprehensive Connected Worker Platform, reinforced by a world-class network of partners. Oji and James share an impressive track record and passion for helping global enterprise companies build agile, transformative businesses, and that's exactly what Parsable is doing for the industrial market."

Udezue comes to Parsable from Calendly, where he served as Vice President of Product and oversaw a high-performance team of product managers, designers, data analysts and user experience (UX) researchers. Prior to Calendly, Udezue held senior product leadership and management roles at various technology companies, including Head of Product of Atlassian's communications team. He also spent more than 10 years at Microsoft, where he built products for its Windows and App development businesses.

Huang has more than 20 years of experience building strategic partnerships in enterprise software. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances at Zuora, where he was tasked with establishing a scalable framework to drive growth with partners including system integrators, technology partners and managed service providers. Prior to Zuora, Huang was Vice President of Alliances at WorkForce Software; he also has held executive roles at Workday, SAP and Oracle.

