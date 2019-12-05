Parsable Hires Brian Gaffney as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Connected Worker Platform™ Innovation and Scale to Next Level

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsable, Inc., the Connected Worker Platform company, today announced the hire of its first Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Brian Gaffney.

As CTO, Gaffney will drive Parsable's global technology and platform strategy, overseeing a growing team of engineers and developers including native mobile Android and iOS, quality assurance (QA), backend platform, data science and security. He will also collaborate closely with the company's product management and product design teams to define and accelerate the development and delivery of key innovations to customers as well as partners.

As a member of the leadership team, Gaffney will play a significant role in shaping and bringing to life Parsable's mission to empower industrial workers with modern digital tools that improve productivity, quality and safety.

Gaffney joins Parsable with more than 15 years of experience building and leading high-performing technology and engineering teams. As CTO of HotSchedules, a workforce and inventory management solution with more than 7,000 customers worldwide, Gaffney successfully grew a global engineering function for several product lines to hundreds of team members across multiple geographies. He began his career as a developer and then as a systems engineer, and has held senior engineering roles at both startups and large technology companies.

"Parsable has established clear leadership with our enterprise-class Connected Worker Platform. With deskless workers representing 80 percent of the world's workforce, we have in front of us one of the biggest SaaS market opportunities since CRM reinvented the way sales professionals work," said Lawrence Whittle, Parsable CEO. "Brian has a unique blend of technical, leadership, enterprise business and customer knowledge that is exactly what Parsable needs during this phase of momentum and explosive growth."

"As the company's first Chief Technology Officer, Brian is more than just a technology leader and innovator," said Whittle. "He also understands how to approach and help solve the complex, unique business and operational challenges around digital transformation that large industrial companies face. At the same time, his experience in the engineering trenches will be critical as we scale our global engineering organization and continue to build a supportive, transparent engineering culture."

"I'm thrilled to join the Parsable team and help our customers leverage Connected Worker technology to bring out the best that their human industrial workers have to offer," said Gaffney. "The clear market leadership supported by the flexibility of the platform, its ability to unlock and sync human activity data across various business systems, and the insights and improvements that can be fed back into day-to-day operations at scale is unlike anything I've seen in the enterprise space. I'm excited to work with such a talented team and contribute during this pivotal moment."

To learn more about Parsable's Connected Worker Platform, please visit: https://www.parsable.com .

For more information about careers at Parsable, including multiple engineering and technology roles, please visit: https://www.parsable.com/careers.

About Parsable

Parsable, Inc., ( www.parsable.com ) empowers industrial workers with modern digital tools to improve productivity, quality and safety. The Parsable Connected Worker Platform™ transforms static, paper-based procedures into mobile and interactive work instructions, enabling workers to leverage multimedia formats and collaborate in real time. With Parsable, companies gain unprecedented insight into human work by capturing essential data to improve their operations. Parsable is trusted by top global companies in the manufacturing, energy, consumer packaged goods, chemical, aerospace, industrial equipment, automotive and packaging industries. It is headquartered in San Francisco with offices throughout North America and Europe. Follow Parsable on LinkedIn , Twitter ( @ParsableHQ ) and the Parsable blog .

