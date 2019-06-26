Parsable Hires Chief Revenue Officer Nathan Rader to Accelerate Business Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsable, the Connected Worker Platform company, today announced the hire of its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Nathan Rader.

As CRO, Rader will spearhead the company's revenue generation and customer expansion strategies, driving deeper collaboration among teams across the company and its partner ecosystem to ensure alignment on all go-to-market initiatives.

This appointment comes at a time of exciting expansion at Parsable. The company recently announced growth in the aerospace industry with the success of its partnerships with Honeywell Aerospace and Daher . It also launched its Connected Worker Changeovers, Maintenance and Safety Accelerators for consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers.

Rader joins Parsable with over a decade of sales experience at Google Enterprise, most recently as head of sales for Google Cloud. As one of Google Cloud's first enterprise sales leaders, he more than doubled revenue and significantly grew a highly cross-functional sales team. Prior to Google, Rader helped launch Oracle's Fusion Middleware technology group, overseeing triple digit growth. He began his sales career at IBM as a client sales manager focused on emerging businesses.

"This is a major coup and milestone for the company. Nathan has an impressive track record of success in enterprise software sales as well as an admirable leadership style that is precisely what Parsable needs at this pivotal moment of growth," said Lawrence Whittle, Parsable CEO. "As the connected worker category continues to mature and as every industrial company in the world recognizes the value of digitally empowering its frontline workers, we have an incredible opportunity to increase market share. We're thrilled to have Nathan on our executive team and expect him to play an important role in our expansion."

Rader said: "Industrial companies are facing pressure to address high-priority operational challenges and improve execution of key frontline business processes. I've been in technology for 20 years, and it's rare to find a robust platform like Parsable that can be deployed quickly and show quick time to value. The flexibility of the platform is a game-changer in the industrial world, and I'm excited to be a part of the digital transformation taking place inside industrial workforces."

To learn more information about Parsable's Connected Worker Platform, please visit: https://www.parsable.com/product/product-overview

About Parsable

Parsable ( www.parsable.com ) helps the world's largest industrial firms get jobs done right – every time. Parsable's Connected Worker Platform enables employees to collaboratively execute their work using paperless, digital work instructions on mobile devices. In addition to measuring every step and action, workers can raise issues and provide feedback in real time so that every process is quickly analyzed and improved. With Parsable, companies gain unprecedented visibility into their operations, uncover detailed data about their work processes for continuous improvement, and attract new tech-savvy talent. A member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Parsable is headquartered in San Francisco with offices throughout North America and Europe. Follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter ( @ParsableHQ ) and the Parsable blog .

MEDIA CONTACT

Connie Sung Moyle

Parsable

connie.moyle@parsable.com

562-920-8772

SOURCE Parsable

Related Links

http://www.parsable.com

