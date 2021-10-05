Parsable Hires Ex-Coupa Software Veteran Navin Vardya as Senior Vice President of Customer Success

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsable, provider of Connected Worker®, the leading platform for frontline industrial work, today announced the hiring of its first Senior Vice President of Customer Success, Navin Vardya. In this role, Vardya will lead the company's global customer success organization to the next level of growth and maturity.

Vardya previously was at Coupa Software, where he served in various customer-facing functions, and was part of the executive team. At Coupa Software, Vardya was able to scale the customer success function leading up to and following its IPO in 2016.

"Navin brings years of deep industry experience in leading and building customer success and professional services programs at high-growth enterprise software companies," said Lawrence Whittle, Parsable CEO. "His ability to successfully develop, validate and operationalize client frameworks that focus on value, and customer KPIs that drive client actions, is precisely what Parsable needs as we enter an accelerated phase of global growth. We couldn't be more excited to have Navin join the Parsable family and know he will be an incredible strategic leader and team supporter."

Vardya also served as Vice President and Global Head of Customer Success at Ivalua, a leading supply chain platform for various industries including manufacturing and energy. He also held Executive and Executive Director positions at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. Prior to joining the private sector, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps as part of their infantry division. Vardya holds a degree in computer science from Eastern Michigan University.

"I've been incredibly impressed throughout the process of getting to know the Parsable team and its customers," Vardya said. "It's clear Parsable is deeply committed to helping industrial companies modernize its frontline workforce, and its customers are equally enthusiastic about what they've achieved together and what's on the horizon. I am energized at the potential Parsable has in improving the lives of industrial workers all over the world, and I look forward to being part of such an exciting time of growth and opportunity for the company."

Parsable ( www.parsable.com ) helps the world's largest industrial firms get jobs done right – every time. Connected Worker® from Parsable enables employees to collaboratively execute their work using paperless, digital work instructions on mobile devices. In addition to measuring every step and action, workers can raise issues and provide feedback in real time so that every process is quickly analyzed and improved. With Parsable, companies gain unprecedented visibility into their operations, uncover detailed data about their work processes for continuous improvement, and attract new tech-savvy talent. A member of the World Economic Forum, Parsable is headquartered in San Francisco with offices throughout North America and Europe. Follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter ( @ParsableHQ ) and the Parsable blog .

