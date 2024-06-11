Parsable Launches Industry-First AI-Powered Analytics, Revolutionizing Digital Transformation and Cost Savings in Frontline Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move to redefine the manufacturing landscape, Parsable announces the launch of AI-Powered Analytics, cementing its position as the leading Connected Worker® Platform. This unprecedented product expansion promises to disrupt traditional frontline models and end the era of guesswork in manufacturing operations.

"Despite the hype, most manufacturing analytics platforms are still in the Stone Age. AI-Powered Analytics from Parsable is not just a tool; it's a wake-up call for the industry," said Matt Belkin, CEO of Parsable. "With our cutting-edge analytics, executives gain unprecedented visibility, and frontline workers are empowered to drive innovation from the ground up, creating a unified force for operational excellence."

Manufacturers that rely on outdated data analysis tools are missing critical insights that could transform their operations. Generic dashboards offering watered-down insights fail to meet the needs of today's factory floors. Parsable's AI-Powered Analytics provides customizable, real-time data visualization tools that enable frontline operators to make informed decisions instantly, addressing issues as they arise and improving overall efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

A groundbreaking component of this launch is Aladdin, a feature powered by Generative AI and Natural Language Query that allows frontline workers to ask questions in their own natural language and receive real-time answers. Until now, frontline operators needed to be analytics experts to act on their data, which severely limited their ability to take timely action. Aladdin shatters this barrier, making advanced analytics accessible to everyone on the factory floor.

Aladdin, Powered by Generative AI and Natural Language Query: Empowers frontline workers to ask questions in plain language and receive precise, practical answers instantly, eliminating the need for analytics expertise.

Transform Data into Insights with AI: Convert frontline data into real-time, actionable insights that propel swift decision-making and generate accurate forecasts at the click of a button, empowering operators to anticipate and prepare for future challenges.

Rapid Visualization: Remove wait times with instant, comprehensive visualizations that reveal critical insights in seconds and highlight potential issues for immediate intervention.

Customizable Dashboards: Tailor your view to spotlight crucial metrics, ensuring everyone from the shop floor to the top floor stays aligned on priorities.

Proactive Anomaly Detection: Automatically identifies deviations and potential issues in real-time, enabling immediate intervention and minimizing downtime.

"Parsable's new AI-powered Analytics has opened the door to a new level of efficiency and autonomy by harnessing the power of our data. The intuitive interface empowers our superusers to quickly create, deploy, and modify their own dashboards, improving their data-driven decision making and streamlining collaboration." Jake Aprilliano, Business Systems Leader, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

As Parsable continues to lead the charge in digitizing frontline operations, the message is clear: AI-Powered Analytics isn't the future; it's the present. And those not using it are already falling behind.

