Parsable Launches New Services Offering to Drive Rapid Adoption, Results and Value for Connected Work

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsable, provider of Connected Worker ® for frontline manufacturing and industrial work, today announced new services offerings to help enterprise companies achieve faster value from their digital transformation programs.

According to joint research from the World Economic Forum and consulting firm McKinsey & Company , manufacturing leaders cite lack of resources and knowledge to scale as the No. 1 reason why their digital transformation programs are unable to move from pilot to rollout.

Parsable's new services provide a team of experts focused on results at every stage of the implementation and expansion journey. The goal is to help companies quickly deploy Parsable's industry-leading software for connected work, thereby achieving fast results and scale.

"Digital transformation is often seen as a broad, complex and long-term effort, when in reality, there are quick use cases we can implement within days on the frontlines to modernize operations and drive real business value," said Ben Cheng, chief customer officer at Parsable. "We have tens of thousands of deployment hours across more than 70 countries under our belt. We're excited to share and leverage our knowledge on how to successfully launch and scale a connected worker program that increases productivity, quality and safety on the factory floor – whether a company is starting at one site with 25 workers or multiple sites with 25,000 workers."

Todd Wing, manufacturing engineering manager at Southern Motion, said: "Parsable's approach to implementation and the support that my team has been receiving will be critical to the success of our connected worker program. The Parsable customer success team has provided informed, insightful guidance on how to use Parsable in our quality and safety programs. Their focus on quick results and quick adoption is so important at a time when the market is moving so fast, and we need to be more nimble than ever."

Parsable's new services include a variety of options and packages:

Implementation: A dedicated implementation team will provide expert guidance, from initial kick-off to full deployment, on how to use Parsable's Connected Worker , build internal knowledge and advocacy, accelerate user adoption, and help establish key performance indicators (KPIs) that drive business value. Ongoing consulting sessions ensure continued alignment, visibility, orchestration and optimization across the customer's teams and stakeholders.

Parsable-certified industry experts will be on hand to help digitize and optimize work procedures following best practices, establish templates and coach teams on creating custom templates. Business Intelligence : Parsable's business intelligence engineers will tackle specific needs, whether simple or complex. Services range from enabling customers to visualize Parsable data in their business intelligence tool of choice, to helping solve big data and data architecture challenges.

Parsable's customers include Suntory Beverage & Food, Grupo Bimbo, Henkel, Shell, Scientific Drilling and other category leaders in consumer packaged goods (CPG), industrial manufacturing and energy.

