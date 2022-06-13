Parsable Names Enterprise Software Veteran Matt Belkin as CEO

SaaS and analytics leader with over 25 years of experience to drive company's next stage of growth amidst increasing Connected Worker® demand and usage

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsable, provider of Connected Worker ® for frontline manufacturing and industrial work, today announced the appointment of Matt Belkin as Chief Executive Officer. Belkin will also serve as a member of the company's board of directors.

Parsable and its no-code platform, Connected Worker, connects frontline workers with the people, information, systems and machines required to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability at global scale. Over the past 12 months, Parsable has nearly doubled both the number of production sites using its platform, as well as the number of frontline jobs being performed – and, hence, data captured – through its mobile application.

"The market has made it clear that connected work and a full-service solution like Parsable are critical to long-term digital transformation across the industrial enterprise," said Barry Eggers, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, which has been a Parsable investor from Series A through the latest Series D round. "Matt deeply and strategically understands the market opportunity ahead. That, along with his track record of scaling massive growth at software companies, passionate focus on customer success, and people-first leadership, has given the board and executive team confidence that he is the right CEO for Parsable's next chapter."

"Our frontline workers want and need digital technology to make data-based decisions everyday," said Belkin. "Parsable has a truly unique opportunity to make a lasting, positive impact on both the workforce and the industry. We have an impressive roster of global enterprise customers, proven rapid time to value, and industry expertise like no other. We're now at an exciting inflection point to massively scale, and help so many more companies achieve greater agility and sustainability through data and analytics on the frontlines. I'm thrilled to join Parsable and do our part to make the world a better place."

Additional priorities for Belkin as Parsable CEO include building on the company's position as the leader in the connected worker category and doubling-down on business growth initiatives.

Belkin has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in B2B technology and software, with a history of scaling hyper-growth SaaS companies toward billion-dollar valuations and exits. He joins Parsable from Terminus, a leading engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel, account-based marketing (ABM), where he served as Chief Customer Officer and General Manager of Data Cloud.

Prior to Terminus, Belkin held CxO roles at Domo, a SaaS solution for modern business intelligence, and Omniture, which provides online business optimization software for multichannel initiatives. He has also held leadership positions at large global companies including Adobe and JP Morgan.

Parsable's customers include Suntory Beverage & Food, Grupo Bimbo, Henkel, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Shell, Scientific Drilling and other category leaders in consumer packaged goods (CPG), industrial manufacturing and energy. To learn more, visit www.parsable.com .

About Parsable

Parsable helps the world's largest industrial firms get jobs done right – every time. Connected Worker® from Parsable enables employees to collaboratively execute their work using paperless, digital work instructions on mobile devices. In addition to measuring every step and action, workers can raise issues and provide feedback in real time so that every process is quickly analyzed and improved. With Parsable, companies gain unprecedented visibility into their operations, uncover detailed data about their work processes for continuous improvement, and attract new tech-savvy talent. Parsable is headquartered in San Francisco with offices throughout North America and Europe. Follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter ( @ParsableHQ ) and the Parsable blog .

