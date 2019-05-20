Parsable's Connected Worker Platform Optimized by Honeywell, Will Transform Assembly Lines into End-to-end Digital Execution Environment

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsable today announced the success and expansion of its collaboration with Honeywell to digitize and streamline the aerospace leader's production of auxiliary power units (APUs). With Parsable's Connected Worker Platform, Honeywell is gaining unprecedented visibility into the human-led work done across its highly complex manufacturing operations, capturing critical data insights to drive continuous improvement, work precision and product excellence.

The company also is a strategic investor in Parsable; Honeywell Ventures, its investment fund, joined the startup's Series C round in May 2018. Honeywell Ventures focuses on early-stage, high-growth companies from around the world that have emerging or disruptive technologies and are strategically aligned to Honeywell's portfolio and transformation objectives.

The Parsable Connected Worker Platform will be marketed by Honeywell Connected Enterprise. Quick and easy digital workflows from Parsable, combined with Honeywell's technology prowess, bring workers a solution that digitizes data and brings increasing efficiency and productivity to day-to-day operations. "I look forward to a time, in the not-so-distant future, when deskless workers around the world can complete their daily workflow entirely through data digitization," said Jason Merszei, vice president and general manager for Honeywell Connected Enterprise – Connected Worker. "Our strategic partnership with Parsable brings us one step closer to this vision."

As part of the initial rollout, Honeywell is leveraging Parsable's Connected Worker Platform to turn paper-based work instructions into dynamic and easy-to-use digital procedures on mobile devices. With this new, real-time transparency into work being done on the assembly line, Honeywell now has access to powerful data and greater levels of granularity, enabling management teams to more precisely identify and eliminate issues, bottlenecks and other blockers – further optimizing productivity, quality and safety on the floor.

Honeywell also is using Parsable for faster, easier collaboration among employees and to reduce wait times. It also is providing more robust methods for on-the-spot learning on the production floor, including video training.

Parsable's Connected Worker Platform is currently used at a Honeywell Aerospace manufacturing site in Phoenix, Ariz., which serves as the final assembly destination for its 131-9A APUs.

"Our 131-9A APU family is known for its world-class operational efficiency, which reflects Honeywell's commitment to obtaining maximum efficiency across our supply chain," said Mike Madsen, vice president, Integrated Supply Chain at Honeywell Aerospace. "We see a huge opportunity in connecting our assembly workforce to each other and breaking down silos, creating a seamless and continuously measured process for executing work. The insights that Parsable is helping us uncover have been critical to driving continuous improvement and efficiencies across our teams. We look forward to scaling our collaboration even further."

"Honeywell has long been a leader in aerospace and has succeeded by continually looking for new ways to optimize its processes," said Lawrence Whittle, Parsable CEO. "Parsable's Connected Worker Platform has been key in helping Honeywell Aerospace to accelerate production, and improve quality and safety. We are proud of our association with Honeywell and look forward to our continued collaboration to transform the way humans, machines and business systems interact on the assembly line."

Parsable ( www.parsable.com ) helps the world's largest industrial firms get jobs done right – every time. Parsable's Connected Worker Platform enables employees to collaboratively execute their work using paperless, digital work instructions on mobile devices. In addition to measuring every step and action, workers can raise issues and provide feedback in real time so that every process is quickly analyzed and improved. With Parsable, companies gain unprecedented visibility into their operations, uncover detailed data about their work processes for continuous improvement, and attract new tech-savvy talent. A member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Parsable is headquartered in San Francisco with offices throughout North America and Europe. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter (@ParsableHQ) and the Parsable blog.

