Parsec Announces General Availability of High-Performance Remote Access for macOS

New release extends Parsec's low-latency remote access on any macOS workstation, from anywhere; Vice and Blizzard among customers using Parsec for macOS

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsec today announced the general availability of Parsec for macOS, enabling access to its low-latency remote desktop capabilities on macOS environments. With this new release, any media & entertainment company, architecture, engineering & construction firm, and game development studio can enable lightning-fast remote access to thousands of high-performance workstations running on macOS.

"Our mission at Parsec is to help creatives access their workstation from anywhere, regardless of operating system or device—and enabling macOS support is a giant step in that direction," said Benjy Boxer, co-founder of Parsec. "Since we launched the early iteration of this release last year, our macOS users have been able to work on their projects from their macOS-based machines with great success. We will continue to build on our capabilities to ensure our low-latency technology stays ahead of the latest computing demands."

With Parsec for macOS, technical creatives can:

Use their favorite hardware and application on macOS: Work on your large technical projects on workload-intensive applications like Final Cut Pro, iMovie and Logic X Pro from anywhere.

Maintain consistent workflows in a hybrid environment: Collaborate on a project on the same device with a friend or colleague. Parsec enables easy programming, project reviews, or testing sessions from anywhere.

Collaborate without being tethered to an office workstation: Gain the freedom to work on their terms—whether at home or during travel.

Prominent media and entertainment companies, architecture, engineering & construction firms, and game development studios, including Vice, Halfbrick and Blizzard, have already been using Parsec's macOS hosting to enable their workforces on macOS workstations.

"With Parsec, it feels like you're right there working on the Mac machine," said Liam Sorensen, Systems Administrator, Halfbrick. "We host our Mac build machines in the cloud so we can build and test our games from anywhere in the world. I was pleasantly surprised when I realized that Parsec supports macOS hosting. We're a global company—now our teams can access their Mac build machines from anywhere in the world with near zero latency and blistering fast quality."

Founded in 2016 by CTO Chris Dickson and CEO Benjy Boxer, Parsec delivers a best-in-class high frame rate, low-latency remote desktop experience. The Parsec app is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, Raspberry Pi and the web, and Parsec's SDK allows its streaming technology to be leveraged across any platform. For more information, please visit https://parsec.app/

