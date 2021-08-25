Parsec Extends High-Performance Remote Access to macOS Environments

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsec today announced it is extending its low-latency remote desktop capabilities to support macOS environments, for both commercial and personal use. The new release now offers the granular controls, automation and integration capabilities of Parsec for Teams to companies and individuals using high-powered Mac workstations.

"When our customers called for greater controls and flexibility to enable their large workforces to work during the pandemic, we responded with two new products: Parsec for Teams and Parsec for Enterprise," said Benjy Boxer, CEO, Parsec. "Loyal Mac creatives are now calling for support for their favorite operating system, and we're responding with macOS hosting so they can enjoy all the benefits of Parsec on their high-powered Mac workstations."

Parsec's launch of macOS hosting follows the success of Parsec for Teams and Parsec for Enterprise, which were designed to give large organizations enhanced control over remote access to critical applications. Parsec for Teams and Parsec for Enterprise also provided a much-needed security layer when interacting with critical project files and proprietary tools during the pandemic, when cybersecurity was hard-pressed to keep up with the abrupt global shift to remote work.

Boxer added, "Many compute-intensive projects and applications are on macOS-based hosts today, and many use Mac-only applications. Our customers now have the access, control, and security they need to work and collaborate remotely and safely on macOS environments."

Prominent animation, media and entertainment and visual design firms, including Fox and Sid Lee, have already been testing Parsec's macOS hosting as a solution for their mission-critical Mac-based projects.

ABOUT PARSEC

Founded in 2016 by CTO Chris Dickson and CEO Benjy Boxer, Parsec delivers a best-in-class high frame rate, low-latency remote desktop experience. The Parsec app is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, Raspberry Pi and the web, and Parsec's SDK allows its streaming technology to be leveraged across any platform. Parsec is headquartered in NYC.

SOURCE Parsec