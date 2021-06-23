Parsec Introduces Remote Access To High-Performance Computing In The Enterprise

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsec today launched "Parsec for Enterprise" to provide technical creatives at large media and entertainment production studios, game development studios, visualization firms, and creative agencies with access to high-performance computing, at scale. The new release offers granular controls, automation and integration capabilities to enable lightning-fast remote access to thousands of high-performance workstations.

This launch comes on the heels of unprecedented demand for Parsec for Teams as a direct result of global lockdowns. Since March of 2020, Parsec has become an integral part of the remote workforce stack for technical creatives across every vertical. Parsec for Enterprise is designed to give CIOs and IT greater control over the deployment, security and feature set of the platform.

"We got our start in remote access for gaming, but when the pandemic hit, companies in other areas of creative work began using our platform to support their high-performance computing needs," said Benjy Boxer, CEO, Parsec. "Because the platform was built for compute-intensive work, we were able to quickly expand the platform to meet the day-to-day needs of these employees. That was the birth of Parsec for Teams."

Boxer added, "But we're now looking at a more permanent future of flexible work—and it's become clear that CIOs running remote and hybrid workplaces require more robust controls, flexibility and scale in order to keep their workforces as productive as possible. We've already proven we can meet all their performance needs. With the new platform, we're now able to scale that level of performance across their entire organization."

With "Parsec for Enterprise" technical creative teams at enterprise-level organizations can:

Fully Integrate Parsec with Existing Systems: Plug Parsec APIs into systems for mass software and provisioning machine installs to enable guest access invitation and security controls.

Plug Parsec APIs into systems for mass software and provisioning machine installs to enable guest access invitation and security controls. Route Parsec Traffic: Leverage on-prem, high performance relay server for added security, performance and control.

Leverage on-prem, high performance relay server for added security, performance and control. Automate Access Control: Add a person to a team, provision a team computer, and assign that user to that computer automatically — with no work required from employees.

Add a person to a team, provision a team computer, and assign that user to that computer automatically with no work required from employees. Gain Full Visibility into Parsec Usage: Give companies everything they need to know about the way their organization is using the platform, including sources of traffic, where people are connecting from , and more.

Give companies everything they need to know about the way their organization is using the platform, including sources of traffic, where people are connecting from and more. Granular Permissions Management: Define how users connect to both hardware and other teammates, and create custom administrative roles tailored to an organization.

Already some of the most prominent gaming studios, including Electronic Arts, Square Enix, and Activision Blizzard, as well as a wide array of creative firms like Sid Lee, Toei Zukun Laboratory, Unity and LPA, Inc., are using Parsec for Enterprise to accelerate productivity for their hybrid workforces.

ABOUT PARSEC

Founded in 2016 by CTO Chris Dickson and CEO Benjy Boxer, Parsec delivers a best-in-class high frame rate, low-latency remote desktop experience. The Parsec app is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, Raspberry Pi and the web, and Parsec's SDK allows its streaming technology to be leveraged across any platform. Parsec is headquartered in NYC.

SOURCE Parsec