Parsec Introduces TrakSYS™ IIoT Smart Data Collection System

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To help reduce the costs and complexity of deploying solutions based on the TrakSYS™ Manufacturing Operations Management software platform, Parsec today announced the launch of its new TrakSYS IIoT smart data collection system.

"Based on our work with manufacturers worldwide we have created an IIoT-based system that makes gathering factory production data as simple as 1-2-3, regardless of infrastructure," commented Greg Newman, vice president of marketing at Parsec Automation Corp. "The TrakSYS IIoT smart data collection system allows manufacturers to deploy a smart manufacturing system without the need for a major IT project or large capital expenditure."

A Smarter IIoT Data Collection System

The TrakSYS IIoT smart data collection system includes IIoT data collectors and a coordinator, and auto-configuration software, to make it as easy as possible to set up and manage manufacturing operations management solutions built using the proven TrakSYS platform, in virtually any environment and regardless of existing infrastructure. Housed in an IP67-rated enclosure the Smart Data Collector connects with standard third-party sensors, to gather production data via a lightweight RF mesh network. The TrakSYS Smart Coordinator is an edge device that aggregates data from Smart Data Collectors and shares that input with a TrakSYS server — on premises or in the cloud. Configuration is done through a web-based interface that allows users set up and monitor the coordinator, individual data collectors, and the system's connection to TrakSYS.

Smarter Software for Smart Manufacturing

Built to be quickly deployed with out-of-the-box functionality, TrakSYS comes with a comprehensive set of features that have been designed from the ground up to address manufacturers' most pressing needs. By activating a combination of the TrakSYS pre-built application frameworks, manufacturing managers can see more, know more, and do more. And extending TrakSYS is easy, with integrated, web-based configuration tools that eliminate the need for custom scripting for many types of solutions.

TrakSYS is an integrated platform that can power multiple solutions. The modular nature of TrakSYS brings complete flexibility to deploy only the functions desired, without a software upgrade required. TrakSYS business solutions include MES/MOM, OEE, SPC, e-records, maintenance, traceability, workflow, batch processing, sustainability, labor and more.

