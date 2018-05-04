Parsec Introduces Version 10.2 of Its Proven TrakSYS™ Manufacturing Operations Management Software Platform

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Parsec introduced version 10.2 of its TrakSYS™ Manufacturing Operations Management software platform.

"Based on customer feedback, TrakSYS version 10.2 includes several significant upgrades that make TrakSYS more capable and easier to use," commented Bill Rokos, chief technology officer at Parsec Automation Corp. "We built TrakSYS as a platform, to accommodate the addition of new functionality without disrupting existing implementations, which means both new and existing customers can deploy version 10.2 with confidence."

Native OPC UA Support

TrakSYS now supports native connections to OPC UA servers. OPC UA communicates automation values over networks using a protocol that eases many of the complications experienced when setting up traditional OPC DA connections. TrakSYS can now be configured to acquire data from a combination of any number of OPC DA or UA sources.

Support for Cloud Database Instances

Version 10.2 has added support for deploying the TrakSYS database to cloud-hosted Azure SQL and AWS RDS SQL database instances. This allows customers to offload the often times complex and expensive SQL Server infrastructure to a cost effective hosted solution.

In-Application Alert Notifications

Expanding on the existing email notification capabilities in TrakSYS, a new type of notification (called an Alert) is now available. Like email notifications, Alerts are configured by defining message templates and target user groups. These new notifications are ideal for alerting users that actions are required in another area of the application, such as overdue tasks, exception situations requiring input, out-of-specification production, etc.

Smart Device Tags

Complementing the new Parsec Smart Data Collector and Coordinator IIoT devices, the Smart Tag and Smart API endpoints allow simple configuration of placeholders for the reception of production counters and blocked status from the line.

TrakSYS App Infrastructure

A new set of APIs and interfaces have been introduced to lay the framework for creating and deploying TrakSYS "Apps." TrakSYS Apps are collection of specific configuration and user interfaces in the platform. With this new framework, Parsec, its partners, and even enterprise customers can create re-usable capabilities within TrakSYS, deploy them and manage updates using a structured and methodical process.

Other Features and Updates

TrakSYS version 10.2 also contains many other minor new features and updates, including expanded JavaScript charts; improvements to standard view performance; improved multi-site time zone handling; improved notification archiving; and more.

About Parsec and TrakSYS

Parsec is the developer of TrakSYS, a leading real-time manufacturing operations and performance management software platform. Manufacturing companies worldwide rely on Parsec for flexible and configurable software to manage and execute manufacturing operations across the value stream more effectively. Without production disruption, TrakSYS helps manufacturers to significantly improve asset utilization and efficiency, increase capacity with no new capital equipment, reduce production costs, decrease lead time, and improve profitability. With measurable ROI, TrakSYS delivers the bottom-line results that manufacturing companies are looking for. To learn more about Parsec, please visit www.parsec-corp.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, and like them on Facebook.

